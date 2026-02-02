As AI Reshapes Sales, Award-Winning Thought Leader Calls for a Return to Human Connection

Armen Avanessian's debut book emphasizes sensory-driven sales and inner wisdom in an increasingly digital world

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 years of experience as an award-winning fintech and payment sales leader, Armen Avanessian now shares his unique sales philosophy in his debut book. "Selling Senses: Unlocking the Power of Sensory Sales and Inner Wisdom" shares not just sales fundamentals; it dives into the psychology behind why customers buy.

“Selling Senses: Unlocking the Power of Sensory Sales and Inner Wisdom” By Armen Avanessian

Avanessian explains that great selling is not primarily logical or data-driven; it is experiential and emotional, shaped by what customers feel in the moment. He proposes that high-performing sales and marketing teams should intentionally activate the five traditional senses—sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste—and also develop a "sixth sense" of inner wisdom, framed in the book as spiritual intelligence (SQ) and spiritual intuition (SI). This blended approach is a method for creating memorable customer experiences, strengthening trust, and building long-term loyalty.

"I've seen how easily businesses can lose sight of its human core, reduced to numbers and transactions," Avanessian said. "In a world increasingly dominated by AI, automation and digital interactions, people are craving genuine human connection. I wanted to write a book that restores empathy, intuition, and spiritual intelligence to the center of sales and leadership, because true success is built on authentic connection."

"Selling Senses" features case studies of noteworthy companies such as Apple, Dunkin', Abercrombie & Fitch, and more, evaluating how the companies utilized sensory sales tactics to increase customer satisfaction as well as sales. Avanessian shares how modern customers resist generic pitches and expect salespeople to act like trusted advisors. This approach centers on empathy, active listening, problem discovery, and tailored solutions. The book also includes structured challenges and lessons that encourage readers to practice intuition and reflection on real sales interactions, as well as frameworks for personalized follow-ups incorporating visuals, audio, tactile gifts/samples, scent cues, and spiritual alignment.

"As you integrate sensory marketing and spiritual intelligence into your sales practices, remember that growth and transformation take time," Avanessian said. "Stay committed to your goals and trust the process. You are not alone, seek support from like-minded individuals, faith-based communities, and professional networks."

ISBN: 9798385054060 (softcover); 9798385054077 (hardcover); 9798385054053 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play

About the author

Armen Avanessian is an award-winning fintech and payments sales leader with over 20 years of frontline experience. Known for surpassing targets and building elite sales teams, Avanessian brings a fresh, intuitive approach to marketing by blending sensory influence with Spiritual Intelligence. Through this unique philosophy, he drives deep customer engagement and business performance that consistently exceeds expectations. To learn more, please visit www.sellingsenses.com.

