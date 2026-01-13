South African CPA Shares His Journey from Boardroom to Mission Field in New Christian Memoir

Author Eddie Baker's definition of success was the doorway to his real calling

BERLIN, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1988, author Eddie Bakker was a high-achieving professional determined to become a millionaire by the age of 30. However, one life-changing introduction sparked a shift—from boardrooms to Bible studies and from climbing the corporate ladder to serving on missions across Europe. Excited to share his faith journey, Bakker publishes his new memoir, "No Ordinary Life."

Book Cover

In the book, Bakker invites readers to discover how a single encounter transformed his path from an ambition-driven career as a CPA to a global missionary. With forewords by respected leaders such as Dr. Jannie Botha and Ray Oliver, his story reveals how even a silent yes to God can lead to extraordinary outcomes. Now, with over 25 years of ministry in Europe, Bakker's journey stands not only as a testament to his transformation but also as a reminder that "faith without action is dead".

"My memoir will resonate with anyone questioning their path," Bakker said. "Through trials and triumphs, this book reveals how obedience, even when costly, leads to a life of meaning, miracles, and joy beyond measure."

In Bakker's perspective, it's normal not to have everything figured out, whether it's the beginning pages of life or navigating a new season. When readers place their trust in the lord and allow him to do his work in them, they will find the reassurance, direction, and fulfillment their hearts long for.

"God's plans are always greater as his timing is always perfect," Bakker said. "He doesn't need your clarity, but your surrender. When we trust him with the unknown, he will fill our life with purpose and show us the direction of fulfillment."

"No Ordinary Life"

By Eddie Bakker

ISBN: 9798385029105 (softcover); 9798385029112 (hardcover); 9798385029099 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Author Website

About the author

Eddie Bakker became a certified public accountant at age twenty-three with the sole goal of becoming rich. After becoming a born-again Christian, he gave up his career and did not receive a salary for 13 years. He then started and led a mission school for 12 years, planted a church, and watched it grow in a foreign nation and culture. His story reveals the possibility of what life can be like when you work for God and learn from your mistakes. To learn more, please visit http://en.noordinary-life.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press