New faith-based book bridges mental health, wellness and spiritual growth through intentional partnership with God

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when conversations around mental health, burnout, wellness, and purpose dominate cultural discourse, author and wellness advocate Lakithia Nicole Jones releases "The Power Of Partnering With God" (published by WestBow Press). The book offers readers a faith-centered yet practical roadmap for lasting transformation — mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.

"The Power of Partnering With God" is a transformational guide designed to help readers renew their minds, strengthen their faith, and take responsibility for their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Through 32 thoughtfully structured chapters, the book blends practical life strategies with spiritual insight to help individuals become the healthiest, most aligned version of themselves. It emphasizes self-discipline, self-love, mental health awareness, health and wellness, and spiritual alignment as interconnected pillars of personal growth. Ultimately, it underscores that lasting change does not happen by chance, but through conscious choices, accountability, and faith-based action.

"What makes this book different is that it bridges the gap between practical self-improvement and spiritual growth," says Jones. "It meets people where they are and offers guidance on how to live intentionally, take responsibility for personal growth, and develop healthier habits—while also understanding the importance of faith and spiritual alignment in sustaining long-term well-being."

"The Power Of Partnering With God" is now available through major online book retailers and may be purchased directly at https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/866624-the-power-of-partnering-with-god.

By Lakithia Nicole Jones

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9798385049035

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9798385049028

E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9798385049011

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lakithia Nicole Jones is a transformational author, wellness advocate, and faith-based leader dedicated to holistic personal growth. She is the founder of Kingdom Glow Academy, where she helps individuals cultivate self-love, discipline, mental wellness, and intentional living. She is also the visionary behind Redemptive Love Behind the Walls, a prison ministry focused on healing, restoration, and personal transformation. Through her work, Jones empowers individuals to align their mind, body, and spirit so they can live healthier, purpose-driven lives. "The Power of Partnering With God: Becoming Your Best Self" is her debut book and reflects her commitment to helping others achieve sustainable, faith-centered transformation.

