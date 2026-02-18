New AI Ads enables healthcare publishers to monetize high-intent HCP engagement within AI chat experiences as traditional display inventory declines and major AI platforms explore ad models

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative AI platforms increasingly explore advertising and sponsored content models, Admanager, powered by Doceree, today announced the launch of AI Ads on Chat Screen, healthcare's first AI-native premium inventory ecosystem built exclusively for medical publishers and life sciences brands.

As AI Turns to Advertising, Admanager, Powered by Doceree, Defines Healthcare’s First AI-Native Premium Inventory (PRNewsfoto/Doceree)

Across the digital landscape, conversational AI platforms are actively evaluating monetization strategies. But healthcare presents a fundamentally different environment—one defined by regulatory oversight, verified HCP audiences, and compliance-driven engagement. Admanager is operationalizing AI advertising within that framework, establishing a structured, compliant model purpose-built for the healthcare ecosystem.

"AI chat screens are rapidly becoming a new advertising surface," said Harshit Jain, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "The industry is watching how conversational platforms monetize. In healthcare, the bar is higher. We're not experimenting—we're defining a compliant, premium AI inventory model built specifically for verified HCP engagement."

The Shift from Page Views to AI Conversations

Healthcare engagement patterns are changing:

69% of health-related queries are answered by AI-generated overviews before users reach publisher sites

63–85% of Google searches now end without a click

Healthcare publishers report 15–29% year-over-year ad revenue decline as traditional inventory contracts

At the same time, publishers deploying on-domain AI assistants are seeing 40–50% increase in average session duration. Physicians are spending more time within trusted publisher environments when AI-powered clinical tools are available.

The implication: attention is migrating from static pages to dynamic AI conversations. Advertising must evolve accordingly.

Introducing Healthcare's AI-Native Premium Inventory

AI Ads on Chat Screen transforms publisher AI assistants into premium, high-intent advertising channels through four integrated formats:

Contextual Display — Real-time banner placements aligned with live clinical discussions inside the AI chat interface, delivering precision beyond traditional keyword-based page targeting.

Native AI Text — Clearly labeled sponsor messages triggered by relevant therapeutic keywords within AI-generated responses, maintaining conversational flow while increasing contextual relevance.

Sponsored Recommendations — CME programs, clinical resources, and educational content surfaced during contextually appropriate AI exchanges, engaging physicians at moments of genuine interest.

Virtual Brand Representative — An AI-powered, compliant brand representative accessible via video, voice, or text within the chat environment—introducing a scalable, always-on engagement model beyond traditional detailing.

Unlike experimental ad integrations in consumer AI platforms, AI Ads operates entirely within verified healthcare publisher domains, ensuring compliance, brand safety, and audit readiness from day one.

Part of a Broader AI Infrastructure Strategy

AI Ads on Chat Screen functions as the monetization pillar of Publisher AI Suite, alongside:

Site-Specific LLM — A private AI assistant trained exclusively on publisher-owned medical content, increasing engagement and keeping HCP interactions on-domain.

— A private AI assistant trained exclusively on publisher-owned medical content, increasing engagement and keeping HCP interactions on-domain. AI Licensing Marketplace — Structured licensing infrastructure enabling publishers to govern and monetize how their content is accessed across the AI ecosystem, with projected reductions in unauthorized scraping of up to 50% within 12 months.

Together, the platform addresses traffic erosion, revenue compression, and content vulnerability through a unified AI framework designed specifically for regulated healthcare environments.

"Healthcare publishers need AI monetization models built for their realities—not adapted from consumer platforms," said Vijay Adapala, EVP of Global Supply Partnerships at Doceree. "We are defining how AI advertising works in healthcare—contextual, compliant, and premium."

AI Ads on Chat Screen is available immediately as part of Publisher AI Suite. Healthcare publishers can learn more at docereeadmanager.com/publisher-ai-suite.

About Admanager

Admanager, powered by Doceree, is a healthcare-exclusive ad management solution designed to help publishers unlock the full potential of their digital inventory. As part of the Doceree suite of products, admanager delivers purpose-built tools that streamline inventory management, enhance audience targeting, and maximize monetization through AI-driven optimization and automated compliance. Built exclusively for healthcare publishers, admanager connects premium healthcare demand with the right audiences while ensuring regulatory adherence, enabling publishers to drive measurable growth in a complex and highly regulated environment.

For more information, visit: https://docereeadmanager.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916060/Doceree.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree