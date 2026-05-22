A survey of senior pharma brand and commercial leaders puts a number on what the industry's most senior operators have been navigating individually, without a name, for years.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing — unifying the prescription journey from physician awareness to fill — today released findings from Voice of the Industry: The Broken Command Center, a survey of senior commercial leaders at US pharmaceutical manufacturers and their agency partners.

The Broken Command Center: New Doceree Survey Documents the Structural Cost of Pharma's Fragmented Marketing Stack The Broken Command Center: New Doceree Survey Documents the Structural Cost of Pharma's Fragmented Marketing Stack

Every time a competitor moves — a label expansion, a formulary change, a new campaign — the median pharma brand team takes two to three months to detect, decide, and respond. In that window, the competitor owns the physicians the brand has already paid to reach.

"The survey puts a name to what the industry's most senior operators have been describing in private for years. This isn't a tooling problem, and it isn't a talent problem — it's a systems problem. Pharma's most strategically important function has never had the operating surface every other function takes for granted." — Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

Three patterns. Every conversation.

Across in-depth interviews with brand, marketing, strategy, and analytics leaders, the same three patterns surfaced — regardless of brand size, therapy area, or company tier.

Fragmented visibility. Nearly four in ten senior brand leaders never get a clear read on their own brand in the morning. Most piece together a picture by cycling through many tools — internal dashboards, AI applications, spreadsheets, agency reports — none of which holds the whole view. Half of all respondents named fragmented data as the single biggest pain in their week.

Signal-to-decision latency. Nine in ten senior brand leaders learn about competitive moves from a person — a rep, a colleague, a partner — not from a system. By the time the brand team mobilises, debates the cause, briefs the agency, runs MLR, and traffics the response, ten or more weeks have passed. That's ten weeks of competitor presence with the physicians the brand is paying to reach.

Lagging measurement. Four in five leaders spend four or more hours a week on reporting; nearly a third spend twenty or more. Most attribution arrives too late to change anything in flight. Two-thirds rely on lagged TRx data — what was prescribed two to four weeks ago — as their primary decision signal.

One root cause

The three patterns trace back to one structural gap: pharma brand teams have no unified command center. Brand health, competitive intelligence, HCP targeting, and performance measurement live in separate workflows, on separate systems, owned by separate teams.

Every other strategically critical enterprise function has an operating surface. HR has Workday. Sales has Salesforce. Engineering has GitHub. Pharma brand management — running the most commercially consequential decisions in life sciences — has a folder of bookmarks, a weekly agency deck, and a colleague calling another colleague.

The shared diagnosis

The Broken Command Center puts a name to a structural gap pharma brand teams have lived with for two decades — and surfaces it in the same language across every conversation, regardless of brand, company, or therapy area. What the industry does with that diagnosis is the question that follows.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, unifying the prescription journey from physician awareness to fill on a single platform. Its patented technology applies clinical, behavioural, and engagement signals to every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant way. Founded in 2020, Doceree partners with the world's leading healthcare and life sciences brands to move physicians from awareness to outcome — with measurable impact. Learn more at doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree