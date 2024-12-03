AS ALWAYS, THERE IS A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE FOR EVERYONE WHO WANTS ONE - NO MATTER WHEN THEY WANT IT.

"Seasonal purists" and "treecrastinators" alike can expect to find the joy they're looking for this year.

HOWELL, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, 90% of survey respondents said they found the real Christmas tree they wanted at the first place they went1. And this year should be no different, says the Real Christmas Tree Board.

"We just kicked off the season with a busy weekend for real Christmas tree shoppers," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. "But we know shopping lasts all season long, so we want people to know that the supply of real Christmas trees does, too."

“Seasonal purists” and “treecrastinators” alike can expect to find the joy they’re looking for this year.

The real Christmas tree industry consistently meets demand …

The industry has never run out of trees. Real Christmas trees are grown in every U.S. state, and the largest Christmas tree-producing states (Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan) range from east to west and north to south.

"Challenges in one area don't necessarily characterize the entire industry," said Gray. "Our widespread geographic footprint allows the industry to remain flexible and resilient."

… even on Christmas Eve.

Whether it's a matter of tradition, or the result of a busy holiday season, consumers buy their trees at various times. And, yes, that includes as late as Christmas Eve. A consumer survey last year2 shed light on what that looks like:

"Pre-Season Achievers" ( before Thanksgiving) – 14%

Thanksgiving) – 14% "Black Friday Checklisters" (during the weekend after Thanksgiving) – 33%

Thanksgiving) – 33% "Seasonal Purists" (first week of December) – 33%

"Mid-Decemberists" (second week of December) – 16%

"Treecrastinators" (third week of December) – 3%

"Christmas Eve Traditionalists" (on Christmas Eve) – 1%

Regardless of when they head out to find "the one" shoppers can look forward to a joyful experience. In fact, last year, 91% of real tree purchasers surveyed1 were satisfied with the buying experience. Time spent with their family and the experience of purchasing that real tree were noted as a top reason for that satisfaction.

Helpful tips for enthusiasts and first-time buyers.

Whether someone gets a real tree every year, or they're among the 23% of those asked in a recent survey3 who said they're planning to buy a real Christmas tree for the first time this year, the Real Christmas Tree Board has simple tips to remember:

At the retailer: Trees can appear smaller when displayed outside. Make sure you know your ceiling height and measure your tree to confirm it'll fit in your home. Once selected, ask for a fresh cut on the base of the trunk and a shake from a tree shaker if they have one available.





At home: Water your Christmas tree immediately and often. A well-watered tree will stay looking and smelling great all season long.





smelling great all season long. After Christmas: Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable and biodegradable. City and county websites should have information on tree recycling programs.

Visit RealChristmasTrees.com for a special retail locator, a guide to the different kinds of real Christmas trees, additional care tips, and more.

TRUST THOSE WHO GROW AND KNOW

The Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) is the media's expert resource for insights about farm-grown Christmas trees. Chartered in 2015 as the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and renamed in 2022, it is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve customers and growers. The USDA provides oversight of the RCTB to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness in its communications. The RCTB provides the media and public with accurate information, added insights, and the latest news and inspiration for the season. It represents real Christmas trees sold in the United States and is supported through annual assessments paid by any business growing or importing 500 or more real Christmas trees. This press release was developed and distributed by the RCTB. Search "Real Christmas Tree Board" online and visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), founded in 1955, is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry, leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the "voice of the industry." NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and thousands of affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. Each year since 1966, an NCTA member has presented the official White House Christmas tree to the First Lady, which is displayed in the Blue Room. NCTA is also a trusted media resource on farm-grown Christmas trees.

Please note …

American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) does not represent real Christmas trees or growers. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2009 and has no known members representing the real Christmas tree industry. Thomas Harman4 is CEO of ACTA and is also the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a seller of artificial Christmas trees.5 The majority of artificial Christmas trees are manufactured overseas.6

1About the Post-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from December 21, 2023 to January 9, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups. 2About the 2023 Pre-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,499 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from August 21 to September 6, 2023. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups. 3About the 2024 Pre-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from September 4, 2024 to September 11, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups. 4 https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/352342528_201912_990EO_2021042017972245.pdf 5 https://www.balsamhill.com/about-us 6 Data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods and Services report https://usatrade.census.gov

