Real Christmas Tree Supply is Strong and Plentiful Nationwide

Growers want shoppers to know that there's a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one

HOWELL, Mich, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many shoppers found their perfect real Christmas tree last weekend, according to the Real Christmas Tree Board and growers nationwide, December shoppers can be confident that they will have no problem finding a tree – just like the 98% of survey respondents who said they found a tree they loved last year.1

Real Christmas Tree growers want shoppers to know that there’s a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.

"I've been talking to growers and retailers throughout the country, and they are meeting demand across the board after a busy weekend of shopping," said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. "New and returning shoppers should know that there will be plenty of real Christmas trees to choose from, no matter when or where they choose to buy."

There's also good news for those who are curious about the cost of a real Christmas tree this year. While the price that a consumer will pay varies and is set by retailers, 84% of growers surveyed by the board in late August said they did not plan to raise wholesale prices, including those who may lower them.2

As always, the real Christmas tree industry is meeting demand

"Our supply of real Christmas trees this year is excellent, and I'm hearing the same from fellow growers that I've been in touch with this season," said Tyler Stone, Oregon Christmas tree grower. "Not only do I sell trees directly on my farm, but I supply retailers across the country, and I love that something I grew will be a special part of someone's holiday."

The industry has never run out of trees, and this holiday season is no different.

Grower-approved tips for new and experienced buyers

Picking out and caring for a real Christmas tree is simple. Shoppers only need to remember a few things when it comes to finding and enjoying their real Christmas tree all season long.

Remember to measure. Trees can appear smaller on the lot or farm. Make sure you know your ceiling height and leave room for the stand and the star.

Trees can appear smaller on the lot or farm. Make sure you know your ceiling height and leave room for the stand and the star. Get a fresh cut. Ask your retailer for a fresh cut on the base of the trunk. It will help your tree hydrate throughout the season.

Ask your retailer for a fresh cut on the base of the trunk. It will help your tree hydrate throughout the season. Ask for a shake. If your retailer has a shaker – take advantage of it! Shaking the tree helps to remove loose needles and debris.

If your retailer has a shaker – take advantage of it! Shaking the tree helps to remove loose needles and debris. Don't forget to water. A well-watered tree will stay vibrant and fragrant throughout the season.

"Shoppers are looking for the special experience that a real Christmas tree offers," said Derek Ahl, Wisconsin Christmas tree grower. "You can see it on their faces when they find a tree that's just right for them. We're thrilled to share that joy again this season and with plenty of options for everyone."

What to do when the season is over?

After the holidays, real Christmas trees can be recycled or composted through most city and county programs. Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable and biodegradable — giving back to the earth long after the ornaments come down. You can also repurpose your tree at home: use branches or needles in the garden, create simple DIY crafts, or place the tree outdoors as a natural shelter or feeder for wildlife.

Real Christmas trees can be found at seasonal lots, choose-and-cut farms, garden centers, home improvement stores, and other local retailers. For more information, including a retailer locator, buyer's guide, and care tips, visit RealChristmasTrees.com.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

1About the Post-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from December 21, 2024 to December 30, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups.

2About the Grower Survey: The Real Christmas Tree Board, in conjunction with FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 43 wholesale growers of real Christmas trees across the U.S. Each of the responding growers conducts business in one or more of the following regions: Northwest, West, Southwest, Mid-West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. Combined, the respondents supply half-to-two-thirds of the country's real Christmas trees. The survey was fielded in August 2025.

KNOW YOUR SOURCES

TRUST THOSE WHO GROW AND KNOW

The Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) is the media's expert resource for insights about farm-grown Christmas trees. Chartered in 2015 as the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and renamed in 2022, it is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve customers and growers. The USDA provides oversight of the RCTB to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness in its communications. The RCTB provides the media and public with accurate information, added insights, and the latest news and inspiration for the season. It represents real Christmas trees sold in the United States and is supported through annual assessments paid by any business growing or importing 500 or more real Christmas trees. This press release was developed and distributed by the RCTB. Search "Real Christmas Tree Board" online and visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), founded in 1955, is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry, leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the "voice of the industry." NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and thousands of affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. Each year since 1966, an NCTA member has presented the official White House Christmas tree to the First Lady, which is displayed in the Blue Room. NCTA is also a trusted media resource on farm-grown Christmas trees.

Please note …

American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) does not represent real Christmas trees or growers. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2009 and has no known members representing the real Christmas tree industry. Thomas Harman3 is CEO of ACTA and is also the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a seller of artificial Christmas trees.4 The majority of artificial Christmas trees are manufactured overseas.5

3 https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/352342528_201912_990EO_2021042017972245.pdf

4 https://www.balsamhill.com/about-us

5 Data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods and Services report https://usatrade.census.gov

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Christmas Tree Board