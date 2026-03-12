BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, the leading recognition software company for athletics and alumni engagement, is highlighting the growing role of technology in shaping the future of college sports as conference tournaments begin across the country on the road to NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Arizona State University

This week, the Big 12 Conference Men's Basketball Tournament tips off at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The tournament opens with a matchup between Arizona State University and Baylor University. These two programs are both partners with Rocket Alumni Solutions to power interactive digital recognition displays across their athletics.

Conferences have started investing in immersive in-game technology such as the LED-integrated ASB GlassFloor to enhance fan engagement. Institutions are making parallel investments in digital engagement tools that strengthen athletic storytelling, alumni recognition, and brand visibility beyond game day.

As the Big 12 Conference introduces interactive court technology to one of the nation's premier postseason tournaments, athletic departments are increasingly prioritizing digital engagement tools like Rocket Alumni Solutions that extends the fan experience throughout campus facilities. Rocket Alumni Solutions enables schools to transform traditional static recognition walls into interactive digital experiences that can be updated in real time and managed remotely.

Across Division I athletics, digital recognition and storytelling platforms are playing an increasingly strategic role in:

Enhancing athletic department branding

Strengthening alumni and donor engagement

Supporting recruiting initiatives

Showcasing championship history and program legacy

Rocket Alumni Solutions continues to support athletic departments across major conferences as they invest in scalable college athletics technology designed to elevate both in-venue and on-campus experiences.

As innovation accelerates throughout the Big 12 Conference and beyond, institutions are ensuring their legacy platforms evolve alongside the modern fan experience.

