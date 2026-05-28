Rocket Alumni Solutions Supports Higher Education with Features Built for Colleges and Universities

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 2,000 installations nationwide, Rocket Alumni Solutions is the leading touchscreen software provider helping colleges and universities digitally recognize alumni, faculty, student achievements, and institutional history through interactive displays. Built for institutions of all sizes, Rocket Alumni Solutions is trusted by more than 1,500 schools, universities, and organizations across the country.

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine

Colleges and universities use Rocket Alumni Solutions to showcase accomplished faculty, distinguished alumni, top-performing students, historical milestones, and more. Through interactive recognition displays, alumni can engage with their alma mater in meaningful ways, while prospective students gain a closer look into campus culture, academic programs, and university traditions. Rocket Alumni Solutions' innovative technology and continuously evolving feature set continue to make an impact across higher education.

How Leading Universities Are Using Rocket:

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine: The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine uses Rocket Alumni Solutions to showcase its nationally ranked veterinary program. Through Rocket's video embedding capabilities, LSU integrates YouTube videos and its website homepage directly into the display, giving visitors access to real-time content and institutional information both on and off the platform.

UT Knoxville College of Nursing: The UT Knoxville College of Nursing created a searchable alumni board to highlight its graduates. Rocket's instant search feature allows users to easily look up program alumni, explore cohort descriptions, and view class composite photos dating back to 1974. With decades of information stored in one place, Rocket makes it seamless to navigate and access historical content.

Idaho State School of Nursing: Idaho State University's touchscreen display brings together faculty bios, historical scrapbooks, and class photos to provide visitors with a comprehensive look at the college's history and community. Rocket Alumni Solutions also offers an interactive yearbook feature, replicating the experience of flipping through a physical book while allowing users to browse historical information in a dynamic digital format.

In addition to these features, Rocket Alumni Solutions continues to expand its platform with new capabilities released regularly. These tools enable colleges and universities to organize and present their information in one comprehensive hub that can be accessed both in person and online. With Rocket Alumni Solutions, institutions can better recognize, celebrate, and engage their communities.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions