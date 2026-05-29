Rocket Alumni Solutions Expands Flexible Pricing to Fit Schools of Every Size and Budget

Flexible tiered pricing makes digital recognition affordable for institutions of all sizes, from small districts to major universities.

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, an interactive touchscreen platform used by over 1,500 schools across the United States, is committed to offering flexible, school-size-based pricing. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers a tiered pricing structure, various funding pathways, and built-in sponsorship features to make digital recognition affordable for all schools. Schools interested in understanding specific pricing for their school can request a custom quote and mock-up today by visiting the Rocket Alumni Solutions website.

Emory University Digital Display

Rocket Alumni Solutions uses a tiered annual subscription framework based on school enrollment with adaptable payment options designed to accommodate varying budgets and financial plans. The model replaces a costly mix of plaques, banners, custom signage, and trophy case upkeep with one centralized display that is easy to update, organize and maintain.

Rocket Alumni Solutions is currently used by schools of all sizes ranging from small rural high schools, like Hermitage High School who has a graduating class of less than 20 students to large public districts and university athletic departments such as Emory University and University of Maryland.

Shane Salmon, Technology Director at Hermitage High School, shared his experience: "Rocket Team is always open to new ideas that I may bring up to make our display better and the overall system is easy to learn and keep updated."

Why does Rocket Alumni Solutions use an annual subscription instead of a one-time purchase?

Rocket Alumni Solutions uses an annual subscription model to ensure schools receive continuous software updates, ongoing support, and long-term platform improvements instead of a product that becomes outdated over time.

With a Rocket Alumni Solutions subscription, schools get:

Weekly software updates and new features

24/7 live support with chat response times under 15 seconds

Unlimited users and cloud storage

A dedicated Customer Success Manager to help upload and manage content

Ongoing hardware integrations and new display capabilities

Continued access to new content categories and platform enhancements

Many one-time-purchase digital display systems include limited support, fewer software updates, and little flexibility after the warranty period ends. Rocket's subscription model helps schools keep their recognition displays modern, fully supported, and easy to manage year after year.

How can a small school or booster-funded program afford Rocket Alumni Solutions?

Rocket Alumni Solutions offers various funding avenues for smaller programs that may not rely on a general fund. Supported alternative financial pathways include:

Federal grants and Title 1 funding for schools that are eligible

Built-in sponsor placements that let local businesses fund the display, which often covers the subscription several times over.

Booster Club & Donor-funded projects that recognize the donor by name on the touchscreen itself.

Memorial and tribute gifts honoring alumni, former staff, or community members.

School bond and capital project funding for hardware purchases, paired with the general fund for the annual subscription.

Is Rocket Alumni Solutions a good solution for a small high school?

Yes. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers a solution for schools of all sizes. Schools can add as much content as they like and Rocket's content management system allows for easy editing, meaning no IT staff is required to update the display. Rocket Alumni Solutions also offers complimentary data entry services and AI bulk upload to help digitize decades of yearbooks, plaques, or photo archives in a single afternoon.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions is proud to work with over 1,500 organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to the largest colleges, including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech down to the smallest public high schools with minimal resources. Their Touchscreen Software has maintained an 87+ NPS rating, indicating exceptional ease of use and value add. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions' best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create their own interactive Hall of Fame to celebrate their community's legacy and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for small schools, as well as premium features to support the largest organizations: unlimited data, pre-made templates and plug-and-play setup making it easy to build up your site. Rocket Alumni Solutions creates a lasting impression on students, faculty, alumni, and the entire community.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions