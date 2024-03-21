As Colorado's Refugee Population Grows, Colorado Access Expands Support

AURORA, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the most recent data from Colorado refugee services, more than 4,000 refugees came to the state in fiscal year 2023, one of the highest numbers in more than 40 years. In an effort to respond, Colorado Access has developed new strategic partnerships with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Project Worthmore to strengthen refugees' access to quality care.

Colorado Access is now funding a health navigator position in partnership with the IRC. A health navigator's role is to help refugees navigate the Medicaid system. The partnership has addressed Medicaid enrollment issues and has helped to successfully refer IRC clients to partnering clinics. In the first six months of the program, the IRC was able to support 234 newly arrived refugees and newcomers.

"Typically, refugees entering the United States face four big needs over five years. They are housing, employment, education, and health," said Helen Pattou, health program coordinator at the IRC. "Having a health navigator on hand to speak with refugees when they come to the IRC helps refugees, who are worried about finding a place to live and food to eat, not have to worry quite so much about how to also find essential health care."

Project Worthmore, is working with Colorado Access to expand its dental clinic services with additional, updated dental equipment. The clinic's staff speaks 20 languages and comes from many different countries. The diverse background of the staff not only ensures a culturally sensitive approach to patient care but also gives refugee patients the opportunity to receive care from dental staff who can speak to them in the language they are most comfortable with.

"Dental health is a priority for Colorado Access because it is an important part of the overall health of our members," said Leah Pryor-Lease, director of community and external relations at Colorado Access. "If a person comes from a country where oral care isn't widely available or they have been traveling for many months, they may need more extensive procedures done and we think it is important that they are able to easily access care that is culturally competent without a financial burden attached."

Under the leadership of Dr. Manisha Mankhija, a University of Colorado graduate from India, services have expanded from basic procedures to advanced treatments, including root canals, extractions, and implants.

"We proudly work with the underserved community and offer quality treatment at the highest standard of care at our clinic, because that is what our patients deserve," said Dr Makhija. "We have patients who move on to private insurance after becoming more established in the country, and they continue to seek services with us. For me, it is an honor that they come back because of their trust in us."

