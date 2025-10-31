As Cyber Threats Mount, Dark Web Monitoring Is Crucial for SMBs Says eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a sharp increase in Cyberattacks targeting small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions eMazzanti Technologies urges companies to implement Dark Web Monitoring solutions.

eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

"Nation-state and other bad actors are increasingly targeting SMBs, which often lack the financial, technological and human resources to adequately safeguard their data," warns eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti. "But forward-thinking businesses that leverage AI with a vetted cybersecurity services provider like eMazzanti can wall their data off from dark web threats."

eMazzanti's Dark Web Monitoring involves a layered program of human and AI-enabled continuous surveillance of the internet's hidden corners, where cybercriminals often exchange stolen data. Key elements of this service include:

Continuous Monitoring : eMazzanti's AI-powered tools are designed to detect signs of compromised data on web platforms, including credit card numbers, intellectual property, stolen login details, and other sensitive information.

: eMazzanti's AI-powered tools are designed to detect signs of compromised data on web platforms, including credit card numbers, intellectual property, stolen login details, and other sensitive information. Threat Detection Capabilities : Our solutions can identify activities such as password breaches and compromised credentials that may be traded or leaked by malicious actors. Early detection plays a significant role in mitigating risks.

: Our solutions can identify activities such as password breaches and compromised credentials that may be traded or leaked by malicious actors. Early detection plays a significant role in mitigating risks. Notifications : We can help users set up personalized alerts to notify team members in the event of a threat detection. This helps mitigate damage and facilitates a response to potential security breaches.

: We can help users set up personalized alerts to notify team members in the event of a threat detection. This helps mitigate damage and facilitates a response to potential security breaches. Data Utilization : Our AI-enabled solutions can integrate data collected from dark web monitoring with other security platforms, enhancing threat intelligence and provide precise insights.

: Our AI-enabled solutions can integrate data collected from dark web monitoring with other security platforms, enhancing threat intelligence and provide precise insights. Expedited Incident Response: Leveraging our web monitoring gives you real-time intelligence, allowing threat response and mitigation measures to be swiftly and effectively deployed.

"Dark Web monitoring establishes a system to detect potential security threats, enabling your company to proactively safeguard its information against malicious exploitation," adds Mazzanti. "Our monitoring services — paired with educational and other initiatives — contribute to an enhanced security posture. We will also identify and address vulnerabilities, help you to implement multi-factor authentication, reinforce your password policies, and educate your staff on cybersecurity best practices."

Nation-states and other bad actors continually use the Dark Web to acquire new, more deadly tools to crack digital defenses. But forward-thinking businesses that leverage AI with a eMazzanti can wall their data off from dark web threats.

For more information about eMazzanti Technologies and our cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at www.emazzanti.net; contact us by phone at (201) 360-4400, or email us at [email protected].

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies