eMazzanti Technologies Launches eBot: AI-Powered IT Support Assistant Built on Microsoft Copilot Studio

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), is pleased to announce the launch of eBot, an intelligent AI-powered assistant designed to revolutionize IT support by delivering instant assistance to common technology queries. Built on Microsoft Copilot Studio and seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Teams, eBot provides 24/7 expert-level guidance while reducing support ticket volumes and enhancing user productivity.

eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

eBot represents a significant advancement in automated IT support, offering immediate responses to user questions by accessing curated knowledge bases and providing step-by-step troubleshooting instructions. From resolving Outlook sync issues to navigating complex Excel formulas, eMazzanti AI-powered assistants streamline technology interactions across the entire Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

"AI agents are transforming how businesses handle routine tasks and technology support," says Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies. "Our eBot demonstrates the power of intelligent automation to connect disparate technology areas and deliver expert guidance instantly. This is not just about answering questions—it is about creating a seamless, efficient support experience that empowers users and frees IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives."

Real-World Business Impact

eMazzanti eBot delivers tangible benefits, solving multiple business needs. For example, when employees encounter email synchronization issues in Outlook, the Agent provides immediate step-by-step cache-clearing instructions, eliminating wait times and allowing workers to resume productivity within minutes instead of waiting hours for IT support.

Similarly, when staff members struggle with complex data analysis in Excel, eBot offers real-time guidance on formulas and calculations, enabling employees to complete critical reports and analysis without delays. This instant assistance translates directly into improved efficiency and reduced frustration across the organization.

eMazzanti Technologies offers eBot as a freemium service to existing customers and provides comprehensive support for businesses seeking to develop custom AI agents using Microsoft Copilot Studio. eMazzanti professionals are available to help businesses design, implement, and customize AI agents that address their unique operational challenges.

Built on Microsoft 365's secure architecture, eBot prioritizes data privacy and compliance. All information remains within the client's tenant with no external data sharing, while role-based access controls ensure only authorized users can interact with sensitive information.

Businesses can also train an eBot to understand their unique HR policies, operating procedures, and documentation libraries, creating a personalized resource tailored to specific organizational needs.

"The real value lies in customization," Mazzanti adds. "We built eMazzanti eBot with input from all our engineers to serve as an extension of our team. We can work with you and develop a customized bot that is unique to your organization, so the eMazzanti eBot eventually be a [enter your company name here] Bot."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

