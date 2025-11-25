As Holiday Season Ramps Up, Beware of Email and Ecommerce Scams, Warns eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday shopping season ramping up, nation-state and other Cybercriminals are preparing to take, not give, warns Carl Mazzanti, President of eMazzanti Technologies, a leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions, Microsoft expert, and a key Watchguard partner.

Mazzanti warns that the convergence of increased online transactions, sophisticated artificial intelligence tools, and the emotional urgency of holiday shopping has created what he calls "a perfect storm for bad actors targeting retailers and consumers. But organizations that work with a trusted Managed Services Provider like eMazzanti Technologies can put systems and policies in place to protect their brand and their customers."

According to industry projections, ecommerce fraud is expected to surge from $44.3 billion in 2024 to a staggering $107 billion by 2029—a 141 percent increase that Mazzanti describes as alarming, but preventable if proper safeguards are in place.

"The holiday shopping season has become a prime hunting ground for Cybercriminals who exploit the surge in online transactions to target unsuspecting consumers," Mazzanti explains. "What we are seeing now is not the simple phishing emails of the past. These are sophisticated, AI-generated scams that are increasingly difficult to distinguish from legitimate business communications."

Mazzanti points to the fundamental transformation in the scam landscape driven by artificial intelligence. Bad actors now leverage large language models to generate convincing product descriptions for fake online stores, create professional-looking websites, and craft sophisticated phishing messages that bypass traditional security filters. In addition to slamming consumers' cash, these criminal exploits can damage the reputation of legitimate retailers.

Asleep at the switch

Recent research by credit bureau Experian reveals that over half of consumers report being somewhat or very concerned about conducting activities online, with identity theft (84%) and stolen credit card information (80%) ranking as their top security concerns—representing over a 20 percent jump from the previous year.

According to Mazzanti, phishing and smishing attacks represent particularly insidious threats during the holiday season. While emails and texts from trusted brands are top drivers for holiday shopping—with 57 percent of Americans ranking emails and 34 percent ranking texts among their biggest motivators—only about half of shoppers consistently verify a message's authenticity.

Mazzanti emphasizes that organizations must take proactive measures to protect themselves and their customers. His recommendations include:

Conducting regular security awareness training for employees

Establishing clear communication protocols with customers about how your company will and will not request information

"The cost of complacency has never been higher," Mazzanti warns. "We can work with organizations to promote vigilant awareness, implement robust technical defenses, and deliver comprehensive education, so businesses and consumers can navigate this treacherous landscape safely."

