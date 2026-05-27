As Demand for Immersive Entertainment Experiences Increases, Sandbox VR Opens its Third Location in Las Vegas

Las Vegas tourists and residents now have more opportunities to visit the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet'

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced the opening of a new location at Town Square near the Las Vegas Strip. This marks the third location in the city, which can draw more than 40 million tourists per year (source: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority) and is a hub of consumer demand for immersive entertainment experiences, an industry valued at $137.70B in 2025 and projected to reach $1,024.55B by 2033 (source: Grand View Research). The new location, which will open on June 12, is ideal for Las Vegas locals, conveniently located just off the freeway with free parking.

Sandbox VR, which operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, recently hit $300M in lifetime sales and has scaled to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016. The company has been redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, offering guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures with friends and family.

"Las Vegas is one of the world's most visited destinations, making it a natural choice for expansion as we continue to meet growing consumer demand," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "We're energized by our global momentum and excited to bring even more immersive experiences to guests through additional locations."

"Town Square is becoming a vibrant hub for social entertainment, and we are thrilled to open our doors alongside neighbors like Activate and Popstroke. We are thrilled to be part of the Future of Entertainment. We want to invite our guests to step into the world of next-generation virtual reality, where technology and storytelling merge to create mind-blowing, immersive experiences. Introducing something as exciting as Sandbox VR to the local community is a dream come true for my team and me," said Cory Zhong, Owner and Manager of Sandbox VR Town Square.

Sandbox VR's new Las Vegas location in the entertainment wing of Town Square is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay, where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

Guests can choose from any of eleven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including the newly launched, family-friendly Age of Dinosaurs experience, created in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts. Age of Dinosaurs features the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Additional experiences include the horror-thriller based Stranger Things: Catalyst, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, and Deadwood Mansion; sci-fi fantasies Rebel Moon: The Descent, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, and Amber Sky 2088; family-friendly experiences Squid Game Virtuals and Curse of Davy Jones; and the action-combat UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

For more information, visit www.sandboxvr.com

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

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SOURCE Sandbox VR