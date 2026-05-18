Sandbox VR Continues to Expand Presence with New Location in Miami, Opening June 10

Sandbox VR brings the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' to Miami

MIAMI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, in partnership with Solis Entertainment LLC, is pleased to continue its expansion with a new location in Miami, opening June 10 in the heart of Wynwood. Sandbox VR continues to grow its global footprint and it draws nearly 150K players monthly. Recently hitting $300M in lifetime sales, the company has scaled to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016.

Tickets are on sale now, and guests will receive 25% off if booking their visit before doors open on June 10th. These pre-opening specials are only available until Tuesday, June 09th.

"The Solis Entertainment team is excited to partner with Sandbox VR to bring the WORLD'S ONLY fully-immersive, jaw-dropping, virtual reality gaming experience to the Miami & surrounding areas, catering to Brickell, South Beach, Wynwood, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Little Havana, Downtown Miami and neighboring communities," said Amit Ahluwalia, President of Solis Entertainment LLC & Solis Group of Industries. "We cannot wait for everyone in our community to experience the world's most advanced VR technology in their backyard at our Sandbox VR location with its first-of-its-kind robotic bartender."

Sandbox VR Miami invites groups of guests to walk into an unrivalled futuristic experience. Once through the doors of the venue, guests will be hit with a fully immersive environment, diving into a high-energy 'social space.' Players will run the full competitive gamut of adrenaline-fueled emotions, where they can enter worlds of daring adventures.

Sandbox VR Miami will be among one of the first locations in the USA where guests are invited to socialize in comfort as they watch back over their game-playing highlights, while they can enjoy mocktails and an extensive food menu. The drinks bar will be operated by Florida's first permanent robotic bartender, Toni, serving up to 70 drinks per hour, performing complex motions such as shaking, stirring and muddling. Toni delivers a totally unique mocktail and curated coffee experience, with cocktails coming soon. "The venue will be working with some exciting Miami-based food brands providing guests with a one-stop destination to enjoy the full entertainment experience with food options," said Amit Ahluwalia, President of Solis Entertainment LLC & Solis Group of Industries. "After the experience, participants can view footage of their game with their team and celebrate their gaming success."

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

The new Miami location, located in the heart of the Wynwood neighborhood, is 7,000 square feet of entertainment space featuring five private rooms for virtual reality gameplay, where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. Together with friends, family or co-workers, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting-edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets, which combine outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action. It also features extra space for private events, catering to corporate events and birthday parties. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures. For more information and to book an experience, please visit https://sandboxvr.com/miami.

Guests can choose from any of eleven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Age of Dinosaurs, which features the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Additional experiences include Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Metro Public Relations for Sandbox VR

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandbox VR