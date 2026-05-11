Sandbox VR Continues to Expand Presence in Georgia with New Location in Savannah, Opening May 15

Sandbox VR brings the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' to the Tanger Outlets Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is continuing to expand across Georgia, with a new location in Pooler, GA, a suburb of Savannah, at the Tanger Outlets - a bustling destination for shopping, entertainment and dining. The new location will open on Friday, May 15, as Sandbox VR continues to grow its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program that draws nearly 150K players monthly. Recently hitting $300M in lifetime sales, the company has scaled to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016.

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

"Expanding into Savannah marks another exciting step in Sandbox VR's continued growth as we bring the future of immersive entertainment to more communities across Georgia," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "The strong momentum we've seen in Atlanta reinforces the growing demand for premium, social VR experiences, and we're excited to build on that success in Savannah."

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Sandbox VR in Pooler, Georgia! Our state-of-the-art VR venue offers fully immersive, multiplayer adventures for friends and families perfect for all ages. We deliver next-level fun in a safe, high-tech environment. We can't wait to welcome the Pooler community!"

The new Savannah location, located at the Tanger Outlets Savannah, is around 3,000 square feet of entertainment space featuring three private rooms for virtual reality gameplay, where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. The Sandbox VR technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures. For more information and to book an experience, please visit https://sandboxvr.com/pooler.

Guests can choose from any of eleven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Age of Dinosaurs, which features the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Additional experiences include Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

For more information, visit www.sandboxvr.com

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Metro Public Relations for Sandbox VR

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandbox VR