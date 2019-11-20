As Disney+ , Netflix, Amazon Compete for $30 Billion Kids Market--Minno Emerges to Offer Alternative for Christian Parents

"Parents who care about their children's faith are in a tough situation. While we attend church and have friends and neighbors who share our faith, the leading technology and media companies are fueling a content culture that is devoid of God and the importance of faith. Christian parents have more content choices than they've ever had, but fewer options that reflect their values. When you see media companies churning out more shows than ever but none of them reflect your family's values you want to instill in your family, you are left with an impossible choice—not participating in culture or compromising what you care most about," said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-founder of Minno and former senior manager at Amazon. "Minno resolves that problem, serving as a one-stop, trusted source and a partner in raising kids in today's pluralistic, social, mobile and media-drenched world. Kids will see Minno as something fun to experience, while parents can feel good about the fact that our content is encouraging kids to deepen their faith and walk with God every day, at home or on-the-go."

In the coming months, Minno will also offer parent's guides on top-of-mind topics, family devotionals, and podcasts. In an increasingly secular world where faith and family values are often marginalized, there are few entertainment and education options available that parents can trust. The new Minno platform meets an important and largely unmet need in the $30 Billion U.S. children's product marketplace by offering safe, high-quality and fun media choices for every situation.

Minno Distinctives

Minno—ad free, subscription digital video platform. Featuring the largest collection of Classic VeggieTales in the world and the best curated collection of Christian kids content anywhere that can be streamed or downloaded and watched on the go. Parents can try Minno for free by going here: www.gominno.com

Minno Life—a lifestyle blog full of helpful articles, family devotions, and printables developed intentionally to meet the needs of today's families. Minno Life features curated content from expert thought leaders and parents in the trenches to offer the best in practical hope and help on top-of-mind issues such as spiritual development, education, social media, and culture. Recognized voices such as the team at Daystar Counseling Center—David Thomas, Sissy Goff , and Melissa Trevathan—are all featured contributors.

Minno Kids publishing—because Minno believes the Bible should be at the center of every aspect of living—including parenting—Minno Kids publishing efforts are anchored by the new Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids and also features a wonderful new collection of children's board books, picture books as well as middle grade novels.

Minno Store—which includes books, Bibles, and other resources from our children's publishing program, aims to help families experience God together. From board books to middle-grade novels, Minno books help kids better understand what the Bible teaches and offers insights for living out their faith in everyday life.

By The Numbers

100M Christians go to church weekly in the U.S.

16M Christian families with Pre-K to 5th grade kids attend church weekly

32M Christian families with Pre-K to 5th grade kids attend church monthly

Christian families with Pre-K to 5 grade kids attend church monthly The market for children's products is $30B

The market for Christian products is $4.6B

About Minno

Minno is a Nashville-based children's digital media company partnering with Christian parents to provide safe, values-based choices for their families. Minno's offering includes an ad-free subscription-video-on-demand platform Minno Life, an expert-driven parenting blog, Minno Kids, its book publishing division, and Minno store, a digital shopping platform. Minno seeks to entertain, inform and inspire, encouraging kids and parents to laugh and learn together.

