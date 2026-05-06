As Embers Travel Miles and Drive Most Home Ignitions, Defensible Space is Evolving

As Wildfire Awareness Month begins, Mercury Insurance outlines how changing wildfire behavior is reshaping home protection and what homeowners should do differently today

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire risk is changing, and so is the playbook for protecting homes. In recognition of Wildfire Awareness Month, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is urging homeowners to rethink traditional defensible space strategies as modern wildfire behavior, driven by climate conditions and changing landscapes, increases the speed, intensity, and reach of fires.

While defensible space has long been defined as a 100-foot buffer around a home, new research and fire science highlight that the greatest threat today often comes not from flames, but from wind-driven embers that can travel miles ahead of a fire and ignite structures unexpectedly.

"Defensible space is still one of the most important tools homeowners have, but the way we think about it has evolved," said Holly Sacks, Director, Port UW and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance. "Today's fires move faster, burn hotter, and spread in ways we didn't fully account for even 10 years ago. That means homeowners need to focus not just on clearing space, but on hardening the home and eliminating ignition points closest to the structure."

Why defensible space is changing

Modern wildfire behavior is reshaping risk in three key ways:

Embers are the primary threat : Up to 90% of homes lost in wildfires are ignited by embers, not direct flame contact.

: Up to 90% of homes lost in wildfires are ignited by embers, not direct flame contact. Embers travel farther than expected : Wind-driven embers can be carried several miles, and in extreme conditions, even farther, expanding risk well beyond traditional fire zones.

: Wind-driven embers can be carried several miles, and in extreme conditions, even farther, expanding risk well beyond traditional fire zones. Fires are becoming more intense and unpredictable: Climate-driven conditions are contributing to larger, faster-moving fires and longer fire seasons, increasing exposure for more communities.

These shifts are prompting fire experts to emphasize a more granular, zone-based approach to defensible space, with a heightened focus on the immediate area surrounding the home.

What homeowners should do differently today

Mercury Insurance recommends updating defensible space strategies with these modern, evidence-based steps:

Prioritize the "Zone 0" area (0–5 feet from the home)

This immediate perimeter is now considered the most critical line of defense. Remove anything combustible including mulch, patio furniture, and stored materials. Even small items can ignite from embers and spread fire to the structure.



Replace combustible materials near the home

Swap wood fencing, bark mulch, and flammable landscaping for noncombustible alternatives like gravel, stone, or concrete. Research shows that ember ignition often starts with these small fuel sources.



Focus on home hardening, not just vegetation clearing

Upgrade vents, roofing, and gutters to reduce ember entry and accumulation. Ember intrusion through vents and rooflines is a leading cause of structure ignition.



Increase spacing between structures and fuels

Fires are increasingly spreading from structure to structure. Maintain separation between homes, fences, sheds, and vegetation to reduce chain reactions during wind-driven events.



Maintain defensible space year-round

Fire seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer. Ongoing maintenance, not seasonal cleanup, is now essential.

A shift from distance to detail

Traditional defensible space guidance focused on how far vegetation should be cleared. Today, the emphasis is shifting toward what is closest to the home and how materials behave under ember exposure.

"Clearing brush 100 feet out is still important, but we're seeing more losses start within just a few feet of the home," Sacks added. "That first five feet can make the difference between a home surviving or being lost."

To learn more about wildfire safety, visit the Mercury blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance