Spring Rain Puts Roofs to the Test. Nearly 1 in 3 Home Insurance Claims Tied to Water Damage

Mercury Insurance highlights how simple roof maintenance can help homeowners avoid costly leaks as storm season ramps up

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring rain begins to fall across many regions, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to inspect and maintain their roofs, as seasonal showers can expose existing vulnerabilities and lead to preventable water damage.

Water damage and freezing account for nearly 30 percent of all homeowners insurance claims nationwide, making it one of the leading drivers of property loss. However, only a smaller share of total claims are tied directly to weather-related water events, underscoring that many water losses stem from everyday issues such as plumbing failures, appliance leaks, or gradual wear and tear.

Even so, when storms do hit, the roof often plays a critical role in how water enters the home. Worn shingles, damaged flashing, and clogged gutters can allow rainwater to penetrate the structure, turning otherwise manageable weather events into costly repairs.

As seasonal storms increase and contractor demand rises, Mercury Insurance is encouraging homeowners to take a proactive approach to roof care before minor issues escalate.

"Water damage remains one of the most frequent drivers of homeowners claims, but not all of those losses are weather-related," said Larry Anderson, Director of Underwriting Operations at Mercury Insurance. "When storms do occur, the condition of the roof can make a significant difference. Routine maintenance like clearing gutters or addressing worn materials can help reduce the impact when rain does find its way in."

Still, industry data shows that storm-related roof damage remains a meaningful contributor to claims severity. When left unaddressed, even minor roof issues can escalate quickly. The average water damage claim can exceed $10,000, while a basic roof repair often costs significantly less when caught early.

Key Roof Care Tips for Rainy Season Protection

Inspect shingles and flashing

Look for cracked, curled, or missing shingles, along with damage around vents, chimneys, and skylights where leaks often begin.

Clear gutters and downspouts

Blocked drainage systems can force water back under roofing materials, increasing the risk of interior damage.

Check for early warning signs inside the home

Water stains, peeling paint, or musty odors can signal a developing issue before it becomes severe.

Trim nearby trees and remove debris

Overhanging branches and buildup on the roof can trap moisture and accelerate deterioration.

Schedule a professional inspection when needed

Older roofs or homes that have experienced recent storms may benefit from a licensed inspection to identify hidden risks.

Taking action early can help homeowners avoid larger repairs, reduce claim severity, and protect the long-term integrity of their property. As spring storms continue, Mercury Insurance reminds homeowners that a quick inspection today can prevent major damage tomorrow.

If you want to know more about preparing your home for bad weather, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance