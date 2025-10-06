As Fall Allergy Season Intensifies, LifeBridge Offers a Natural Alternative to Antihistamines

We're in One of the Worst Allergy Windows of the Year. SnizIQ Uses Quail Egg-Based Support for Low-Risk, High-Reward Allergy Relief — and No Major Known Side Effects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall and spring are iconically difficult times of year for allergies, with autumn, in particular, having the longest stretch of multiple allergy seasons at once. From mid-August to mid-October, both weeds and molds are at their worst, and they occur simultaneously. This is a period when many of the more than 1 in 4 US adults who struggle with a seasonal allergy struggle to get through the day.

Many of these tens of millions of individuals use strong pharmaceutical solutions (products like Zyrtec and Claritin) to manage their symptoms. While effective and technically safe, these stronger chemical solutions come with potential risks — risks that are minimized with the use of LifeBridge's quail egg-based natural allergy relief alternative SnizIQ.

Common pharmaceutical-grade allergy relief products are coming under increasing scrutiny. One study in 2024 found that cetirizine (used in Zyrtec) and loratadine (used in Claritin) posed a number of risks to the nervous, psychiatric, and cardiac systems. While cetirizine was more notable, both common anti-allergic ingredients posed cause for concern and greater patient monitoring when prescribing for the management of allergies.

In contrast, SnizIQ leans on a historic association between quail egg-based supplements (QES) and the natural suppression and management of allergy symptoms. Research has been reinforcing the ability of QES to minimize bodily reactions to allergens. A study as far back as 2018 already found the albumen protein in a quail egg's white, along with its yolk, "may work together through exerting anti-allergy activity and can be used as a potential anti-allergic nutrient in the future."

As recent as 2024, a comprehensive, systematic review of 294 clinical studies on QES and its effect found similar findings that confirmed quail eggs (especially combined with zinc, as is the case with SnizIQ) showed strong signs of helping to manage allergic rhinitis. Critically, this study added, "Additionally, QES may reduce the reliance on standard symptomatic medications. The intervention was generally well tolerated, with side effects being rare, mild, and transient." The obvious exception was anyone with an egg allergy.

Between the lack of side effects, the historical track record of efficacy, and the growing body of modern scientific research, quail egg-based supplements are quickly gaining ground as an alternative for symptom relief in an area that is negatively impacting more and more Americans every year.

"Tens of millions of people across America are struggling with allergies this year," said LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav. "Our goal is to give them a proven, natural alternative that they can use to help reduce their symptoms and improve quality of life without putting other areas of their health at risk in the process."

