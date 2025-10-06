Fall Allergy Season is Invading Through Fall Decorations; LifeBridge's Quail Egg-Based Supplement Can Help

The Slovak Brand's Use of Quail Eggs Claims to Offer Natural, Fast-Acting Support for Allergy Symptom Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergies are invading American life this fall. Along with frequent reports about the intensity and length of allergy seasons this year, a recent piece of advice from allergist and immunologist at Loyola Medicine, Rahchna Shah, revealed that the mold levels are bad enough to warrant watching what you bring into your home this fall. "Some of the stuff that we use to decorate - like pumpkins and corn stalks or other things of that nature - can be teeming with mold," they said . "So keeping those decorations outside rather than indoors can also be helpful in keeping that mold outside instead of bringing it into our homes."

With elevated allergy concerns, many are naturally wondering how they can manage allergic reactions, especially if they don't want to resort to ongoing use of stronger pharmaceutical products. One option is LifeBridge, a Slovak company committed to producing natural health solutions. LifeBridge's unique formula for allergic rhinitis symptom relief, SnizIQ, uses cutting-edge research and natural ingredients to equip the millions of Americans struggling with worse-than-ever seasonal allergies with a less harsh way to manage classic allergy symptoms.

"The research is growing," said LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav. "We also know about the historic use of quail eggs as a way to provide natural relief for allergy symptoms. The key is learning more about how to formulate and streamline the anti-histamine capabilities of quail eggs to help suppress allergic reactions in the body. That is what we are doing with SnizIQ."

Along with distant historical research, modern science is helping back up Ladislav and LifeBridge's anti-allergic work. For example, a 2018 study found "[Quail egg] albumen and QE yolk may work together through exerting anti-allergy activity and can be used as a potential anti-allergic nutrient in the future." Another 2024 systematic review of hundreds of human clinical trials found : "The reviewed studies indicate that QES [Quail egg-based supplements] with zinc can serve as an effective integrative approach to alleviating symptoms of allergic rhinitis."

"The research is only reinforcing this historically effective way to address seasonal allergies," said Ladislav. The other key thing the executive pointed out was the lack of side effects. The 2024 study, for example, claimed QES were well-tolerated with rare, mild, and transient side effects, adding, "Additionally, QES may reduce the reliance on standard symptomatic medications."

Having a natural option with little to no risk is a major win for consumers who have spent years balancing the need for strong pharmaceutical allergy management options with unknown or, even worse, concerning and obvious side effects. For Ladislav and the LifeBridge team, SnizIQ offers a potential form of allergic relief that works without putting other parts of a person's health at risk.

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

Media Contact:

Ladislav Čižmárik

+(421) 908-883317

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeBridge