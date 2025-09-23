SnizIQ: A Quail Egg Supplement From LifeBridge That Offers Natural Allergy Relief Quickly

Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Symptoms Can Be Relieved Through Properly Formulated Ovomucoids and Ovoinhibitors Found in Quail Eggs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The words ovomucoids and ovoinhibitors may sound intimidating, but they are simply the glycoproteins (proteins with an attached carbohydrate or sugar) found in eggs. They help with digestion, but when imbalanced, they can create allergic reactions in the body. LifeBridge is a company that uses these proteins to help manage allergy relief naturally. The company is officially in the process of entering the US, where it hopes to provide support to individuals suffering from allergies and looking for natural solutions.

Quail eggs have a very strong dosage of a certain kind of ovomucoids and ovoinhibitors that have shown clinical ability to relieve certain symptoms and allergic reactions. For perspective, a hen's eggs can suppress 10% of histamine production in the body. In contrast, the eggs of a Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) are approximately 20 times more potent.

This means a properly formulated dose of quail egg supplements, like that found in SnizIQ, has the potential to help manage a body's overreaction to an allergen. This natural solution is what inspired the team at LifeBridge to perfect a formula for natural allergy relief.

"Our mission was simple," said Ladislav, the CEO and co-founder of the innovative Slovak supplement manufacturer. "We wanted to create natural, effective support for people dealing with allergies, weakened immunity, or poor respiratory health. We wanted something that was natural, safe, and highly effective. SnizIQ is all three."

The SnizIQ formula is rooted in science, powered by nature, and developed with everyday needs in mind. The simple formula works primarily off of two ingredients: natural glycoproteins and zinc. The goal is to take a sachet, wait for a short period of time, and then start to see relief from symptoms.

This approach is rooted in science, and clinical research is an important and growing part of the LifeBridge philosophy. For example, one clinical trial published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition concluded that a "dietary supplement consisting of a proprietary blend made of quail eggs provides fast and efﬁcient relief of allergic rhinitis symptoms caused by the most common outdoor and indoor allergens, without adverse events."

Over 25% of adults in the US have seasonal allergies. Many have resorted to daily, potent over-the-counter pharmaceuticals (many with unknown long-term effects) to find relief. With LifeBridge entering the US market, SnizIQ will soon be able to offer a safe, natural alternative to health-conscious consumers on this side of the Atlantic looking for fast-acting relief that can help the body avoid excessive histamine production in the first place.

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

