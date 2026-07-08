Fusion CBD Products' Pure CBD Capsules for Muscle and Joint Relief Can Help

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a reason FIFA World Cup games are scheduled to ensure players get enough rest between matches. Maximizing player welfare while accounting for often brutal travel arrangements means players are guaranteed at least four days' rest throughout the initial tournament stages. That increases to five to six days during the knockout stages, which began on June 28 this year.

Pure CBD Capsules for Muscle and Joint Relief

After the World Anti-Doping Agency removed pure CBD from its prohibited list in 2018, with FIFA following suit, soccer players can use products containing CBD (but not THC) to ensure they get the rest and relief they need to ensure peak performance.

Made in the U.S.A. from organic hemp, Fusion CBD Products' Pure CBD Capsules for Muscle and Joint Relief also contain turmeric and ginger root. CBD works with the body's endocannabinoid system. It binds with the body's TRPV-1 receptors, which are triggered by heat and the high acidity commonly found in inflamed and injured tissues, which are extremely common among professional athletes. The TRPV-1 receptor changes shape when activated. It then allows positive ions to enter, depolarizing nerves that react by perceiving this change as burning heat or pain. By binding with the body's TRPV-1 receptors, CBD can help moderate both the perception of discomfort and body temperature. Higher concentrations of CBD can activate the body's 5-HT1A serotonin receptors, and help release one of the body's feel-good chemicals. Anxiety over upcoming matches and jet lag can seriously interfere with sleep patterns. Sleepless rest days adversely affect game day performance while exacerbating muscle and joint pain and increasing recovery time.

Pure CBD Capsules for Muscle and Joint Relief can be used both pre- and post-workout to alleviate muscle tension symptoms and spasms. Recommended dosage is two capsules daily, for a total of 22mg of CBD, and you should feel its effects within an hour.

About Fusion CBD Products

Based in Miami, Florida, Fusion CBD Products was established in 2019. Made from 100% organic, GMO-free hemp extract grown in the United States and processed in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, Fusion CBD Products include CBD oils, intimacy products, gummies, capsules, and topicals to help customers — from sidewalk strollers and their pet companions to competitive athletes — live healthy, active lives.

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