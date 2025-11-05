Many More Clinical Trials Needed: the State of Cannabidiol Research

Fusion CBD Products Supports Additional Research into Potential CBD Benefits

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Cannabis Research published a round-up of studies on the therapeutic potential of purified cannabidiol in mid 2023. It reported that use of CBD to treat anxiety had the most clinical supporting evidence, with positive data in a total of 24 studies and trials. Other studies indicated there was positive data for the use of CBD to treat psychosis and schizophrenia, substance abuse, and improvement in sleep quality, although far fewer randomized control trials have been conducted on its efficacy in treating these conditions. Other studies looked at CBD as a potential treatment for Parkinson's, autism, smoking cessation, graft-versus-host disease (the tendency for the body to attack or destroy transplanted cells and tissues), and intestinal permeability, the bodily mechanism that controls the passage of materials from the intestines to other parts of the body.

The journal is now calling for calling for submissions by February 14, 2026, for its next "Collection on Non-psychotropic cannabinoids in drug discovery and their therapeutic potential."

Organizations currently conducting CBD research include Canada's University of Waterloo, where scientists are studying the use and perceptions of CBD products in Canada and the United States; the University of Chicago and University of Louisville, where an interdisciplinary team is investigating CBD's potential as a preventative for the COVID-19 virus; the University of Northern Colorado, where a researcher is examining a possible connection between CBD and immune function; the Douglas Research Centre at Montreal's McGill University, which is conducting clinical trials of CBD as a treatment for bipolar disorder; the University of Oxford, researching the use of CBD for chronic pain, and San Diego State University, which is doing cross-sectional studies on CBD users.

Fusion CBD Products offers both full- and broad-spectrum as well as CBD isolate options in a variety of formats, from gummies to tinctures and capsules to topicals.

Based in Miami, Florida, Fusion CBD Products was established in 2019. Made from 100% organic, GMO-free hemp extract grown in the United States and processed in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, Fusion CBD Products include CBD oils, intimacy products, gummies, capsules, and topicals to help customers — from sidewalk strollers and their pet companions to competitive athletes — live healthy, active lives.

