How to Talk to Your Doctor about CBD

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you decide to explore CBD as a treatment for a medical condition that's causing you discomfort, talking to your primary care provider is a must. But before you make an appointment with your doctor, make a list of your symptoms and do some research to see if CBD might help to better manage them. Also note all the medications and supplements you're currently taking and their dosages, and make this list inclusive. Don't leave out vitamin supplements, antacids, or sleep aids like melatonin, magnesium, or valerian.

When doing your medical research, check PubMed, the U.S. National Library of Medicine's comprehensive biomedical literature database. Start with broad terms like "cannabidiol" or "CBD," and refine with specifics such as insomnia, anxiety, aching joints, addiction. Filter for "clinical trials," "case reports," or "systematic reviews" to find specific types of evidence. Systematic reviews are considered the highest level of evidence, since they summarize all available evidence, combining study results and minimizing bias. Synthesizing information in this way helps doctors stay current and informs their decision making. While clinical trials may be rigorously conducted, small sample sizes can undercut the significance of results, and case reports, while valuable, focus on a single patient. Consider talking to your pharmacist about CBD, particularly about dosage, potential contraindications, and drug interactions.

If you've already used CBD, be prepared to provide your doctor with information on the products you've used and at what dosage levels, as well as the effects you experienced. Your doctor may not feel comfortable recommending CBD, and if so, ask them to refer you to a specialist who does have expertise. Don't hesitate to seek a second opinion.

Fusion CBD Products' Beginner's Guide to CBD and blog are good places to start your preliminary research on how others are using CBD to lead happier, healthier lives before you see your primary care provider.

