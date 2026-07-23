As GLP-1 Indications Expand, Novellia Launches Patient Registry to Fill Knowledge Gaps Left by Traditional Datasets

The registry captures more than 20 years of longitudinal medical history for thousands of patients, providing a depth and continuity of data that traditional research data lacks

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novellia, the real-world data company that unifies patients' clinical histories across every provider and payer they've used, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 and Metabolic Health Registry, designed to give healthcare organizations unparalleled visibility into how these therapies are actively performing in diverse, real-world populations.

As GLP-1s expand into new treatment indications, which often include more medically complex patient populations, clinicians, payers, and life sciences organizations have been making high-stakes decisions based on traditional clinical trials and claims data. But those sources often lag behind patient care by months and underrepresent patients with multiple comorbidities, limiting their ability to reflect how these therapies perform in practice

Novellia's GLP-1 and Metabolic Health Registry draws from more than 6,000 patients' clinical records, unified across every provider, payer, and care setting each patient has touched. Each record spans more than 20 years of continuous medical history, giving Novellia up to 100 times more data per patient than standard research datasets. This depth lets Novellia surface the clinical reasoning behind a treatment change alongside the change itself, giving researchers a complete picture of how therapy decisions unfold.

Bridging the gap between clinical trials and real-world care, the rapidly growing registry continues to expand each day, with early insights finding:

81% of high-comorbidity patients achieved ≥5% weight loss, whereas only 54% of low-comorbidity patients achieved ≥5% weight loss

75%+ of enrolled patients carry high comorbidity burdens, including anxiety, depression, and chronic pain

Treatment persistence does not differ by comorbidity burden

"For too long, we have operated within a system that overlooks the sickest patients, despite them having the most to gain," said Shashi Shankar, Co-Founder and CEO of Novellia. "Tired of being overlooked, these patients have turned to Novellia as a trusted source of truth. In doing so, they are also helping life sciences companies understand how therapies perform in the real world. With Novellia, teams can see how treatment changes, coverage disruptions, and other real-world factors shape the patient experience over time. That level of visibility has never existed before, and the GLP-1 market needs it now more than ever."

Novellia's dataset also gives the industry a new evidence base for one of metabolic care's most persistent challenges: reimbursement and payer coverage disruptions. By tracking how coverage changes and care transitions affect real patients over time, the registry equips the industry with real-world evidence to inform formulary decisions, reimbursement policy, and coverage design.

For more information on Novellia and its real-world data platform for life sciences, or its tools that help patients collect and access their complete health records, please visit novellia.com.

About Novellia

Novellia, Inc. is a patient data company that helps people find and unify over 20 years of health data in seconds so they can get better care, while accelerating medical breakthroughs. Named one of 10 start-up companies to watch by Digital Health New York, Novellia is the only real-world data company built entirely on information patients volunteer to share with pharmaceutical companies. Novellia is backed by peer-reviewed research presented at medical congresses, including ASCO and SABCS-AACR. To learn more, visit www.novellia.com.

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SOURCE Novellia