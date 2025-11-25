eMazzanti Technologies Achieves Four Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations in AI Cloud Partner Program

Achievement Places The MSP Among Worldwide Select Few

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies , a leading provider of IT services and Cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has attained four Solutions Partner designations in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This positions the company — a Microsoft expert and a key Watchguard partner — among the first Microsoft partners worldwide to achieve this prestigious recognition.

The technology consulting and services firm earned Solutions Partner status in four critical areas: Infrastructure (Azure), Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), and Modern Work. These designations validate eMazzanti Technologies' technical capabilities, extensive experience, and proven ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud platform.

Microsoft further noted that eMazzanti has met prerequisite requirements for the SAP on Microsoft Azure Specialization, an extensive validation of the company's capability to deliver high-fidelity services in a specific solution area.

"Achieving four Solutions Partner designations and recognition for SAP on Microsoft Azure Specialization represents a significant milestone for our organization," said Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies. "These recognitions also underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence as a Managed Services Provider and cloud technology solutions source. They validate the substantial investments we have made in developing deep expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, and reflect our team's dedication to helping customers harness the full power of AI and cloud technologies to transform their businesses."

The Solutions Partner designation represents a high-level tier of recognition in Microsoft's partner ecosystem, demonstrating eMazzanti's depth of expertise and commitment to driving customer success through Microsoft technologies. Partners achieving this status have met rigorous standards for technical capability, customer implementation success, and ongoing investment in Microsoft platform proficiencies.

The designations recognize the ability of eMazzanti Technologies to differentiate its services in an increasingly competitive marketplace while providing customers with confidence in the company's ability to implement complex, enterprise-grade solutions across infrastructure, data analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, and modern workplace technologies.

Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner Program provides partners with enhanced capabilities, resources, and industry-specific expertise to better serve customers while investing in partner profitability and growth.

For more information about eMazzanti Technologies and our cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at [www.emazzanti.net]( http://www.emazzanti.net ); contact us by phone at (201) 360-4400, or email us at [email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

