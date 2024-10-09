As Hurricane Milton closes in, Del-Air urges homeowners to take safety precautions during the storm

Leading Florida home service provider says best practices include avoiding using flooded equipment

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, is urging homeowners to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton and the aftermath the storm leaves behind.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall tonight and could be one of the worst storms seen in the area in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the storm could bring with it life-threatening storm surges and widespread flooding.

"While many have been able to evacuate the area, there are even more who are bracing for impact and the dangers this storm can bring," said Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air. "We've seen the effects of storms like this, and we want to do our part to help homeowners stay as safe as possible."

During the storm, Del-Air urges homeowners to follow these steps to help remain safe:

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so by turning off the main circuit breaker to the home.

If water leaks occur as a result of water heater or pipe failure, and if it's safe to do so, shut off the main water supply.

Avoid using electrical appliances and televisions. Use laptops and cell phones to monitor conditions.

Rogers said it's also imperative that homeowners avoid using air conditioning equipment that is flooded or damaged. The Del-Air team recommends that homeowners have any damaged or nonfunctioning equipment inspected by a licensed and insured professional before using them.

"Water is one of the most powerful forces on earth, and it can cause significant damage to your home's heating and cooling system, especially if it gets inside the unit," Rogers said. "It can pose dangerous threats, such as electrical issues, and even cause mold to grow inside the unit. I can't stress enough how important a professional inspection can be."

Del-Air is offering free air conditioning, plumbing and electrical inspections for hurricane-affected homeowners. The company is open 24/7, and while services may be delayed until after Thursday, Rogers encourages homeowners to schedule free inspections ahead of the storm.

For more information or to schedule services online, visit http://delair.com or call (888) 831-2665.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit https://www.delair.com/ or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric