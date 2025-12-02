SPX FLOW Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List for Its Circular Economy Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW is proud to announce its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) brand has landed on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Social Good category, rising above a highly competitive field through its innovative approach to sustainable manufacturing. The recognition celebrates the Delavan, Wisconsin site's circular economy model, a fully closed-loop system that is reshaping how food and beverage pumps are made and how resources are conserved. The Best Social Good category celebrates projects or initiatives that have made a measurable, positive impact on society, whether by addressing social challenges, advancing equity, improving well-being or fostering sustainable change in communities.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

At the heart of the brand's award-winning initiative is SPX FLOW's innovative use of Alloy-88 rotors, cast in-house using FDA-compliant materials and recycled continuously throughout the production lifecycle. The Delavan program recovers and remelts metal shavings, recycles more than 99 tons of molding sand each month and operates a rotor buy-back program that keeps thousands of pounds of material in circulation rather than in landfills.

"Our Delavan circular economy model proves that sustainability and performance can advance together," said Chris Sinutko, Vice President of WCB Product Management and Engineering Director at SPX FLOW. "This recognition from Inc. is not just an award; it's a powerful validation of what responsible manufacturing can look like in our industry."

The win comes on the heels of the company's recently launched partnership with Footprint Intelligence, which evaluates the environmental performance of SPX FLOW products through every phase from material sourcing to when equipment leaves their facilities.

Recap SPX FLOW's full sustainability journey here: https://www.spxflow.com/about/earth-day-every-day

