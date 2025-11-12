As Layoffs Sweep the Nation, Norris McLaughlin, P.A.'s The Employment Strategists Give Tips on Employee "Go Bags"

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2 million jobs have been cut across U.S.-based companies through October, according to Reuters, with projections for the rest of the year estimating that 2025 is on track to exceed layoff totals not seen since 2009. Data suggests that most are due to downsizing and restructuring rather than job performance. With job uncertainty at record highs, knowing your rights as an employee is crucial. In the latest episode of The Employment Strategists, labor and employment attorneys and co-hosts David Harmon and Mariya Gonor review what items should be readily available in your "employee go bag," a physical or digital file that includes important information that you should have in the event of termination.

The Employment Strategists, David Harmon, Esq. and Mariya Gonor, Esq.

"Most people prepare a go bag for emergencies, but here's one you may not have thought of — an employment go bag," says Gonor, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "This is a collection of documents every employee should have ready in case they lose their job or need to protect themselves in a workplace dispute."

In a short warning for employees in the wake of mass layoffs, employees need to know their rights. "Think of it as your insurance policy. When you're suddenly terminated, furloughed, or even just considering a claim, you don't want to be scrambling for paperwork. You want everything in one place," says Harmon, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group.

The attorney duo relays this important warning in a short PSA video, but have discussed termination and layoff preparedness in their blog and podcast, The Employment Strategists.

About The Employment Strategists

Explore the workplace with "The Employment Strategists."

Join your hosts, attorneys David Harmon and Mariya Gonor, as they address challenges faced by both employers and employees. From hiring to termination, this podcast offers insights into the evolving employment relationship. Tune in for engaging and entertaining discussions to help navigate these complex employment-related issues.

This video is not intended, and should not be taken, as legal advice or legal opinion on any specific facts or circumstances. The contents are intended for general information purposes only and you are urged to consult a lawyer concerning your own situation with any specific legal questions you may have. The content reflects the personal views and opinions of the participants.

