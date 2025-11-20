Norris McLaughlin, P.A. Releases End of Year Performance Review Tips in The Employment Strategist's New Episode

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. companies are nearing end-of-year reviews, a routine and often required action employers must complete and document for the company's operations. According to research conducted annually in Workhuman®, a software company used by SHRM, results have shown that more frequent check-ins with employees is better for perception and performance in the workplace. In the latest episode of The Employment Strategists, labor and employment attorneys and co-hosts David Harmon and Mariya Gonor unveil the PEP method (Prepare, Engage, Practice) for performance management to be considered throughout the year rather than at the time of end-of-year performance reviews.

"When reviews are honest and ongoing they protect both sides – employers and employees," says Gonor, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "But, when they are inflated or ignored, they create a risk – legally and culturally. You can't fix performance problems you've never documented."

Managers or employers may wait until it's too late to document leading to inaccurate reviews just to complete the task. "This isn't about sugarcoating or making the [performance review] process feel good, it's about turning reviews into real conversations that drive performance all year long," says Harmon, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group.

The attorney duo relays this information in their video, but have discussed other employment topics in their blog and podcast, The Employment Strategists.

