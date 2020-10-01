As Live Events Return, Event Organizers Embrace Timed Access Event Ticketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event organizers are looking for solutions to manage capacity restrictions, as live public events slowly return. Timed ticket access , enables event organizers to allow a specific number of attendees at allocated time slots. This prevents overcrowding, while helping organizers safely maximize ticket sales.

"Access to a reliable system for managing event capacities has become a big priority for organizers. Ticketbud has been partnering with events across the US to provide these solutions, with great results. Many events are selling out, people want to attend events if they're managed safely," said Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

In New Jersey, state guidelines required family run Abam's Farm Barnyard Petting Zoo to limit their barnyard capacity.

"We had to rethink how we could keep our barnyard open, while ensuring our patrons and employees safety. Our partnership with Ticketbud provided us with a ticketing system that allows customers to purchase online tickets that go on sale each morning, for same day purchase at a specific time slot. This allowed for less contact, no lines or groups of people waiting, and a controlled environment that complied with restrictions," said Cailin Ptasznik, Abma's Farm Barnyard Petting Zoo.

Home shows have been another popular user of the timed access option.

"Typically, we would have crowds in the mornings and then a big lull in the afternoon. Now we find that we have an even distribution of patrons all day," said Liana Dabir, Detroit Home Show.

Scheduled access also gives organizers a mechanism for tracing exactly who was at their event and when. If organizers needed to contact attendees that attended during a certain time period, this is made easy with timed tickets and Ticketbud's inbuilt communication system.

