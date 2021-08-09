As Local Regulations for Dining Change, OpenTable Launches New Safety Tools for Diners and Restaurants

COVID-19 vaccine requirements can now be easily found when making a reservation on OpenTable Tweet this

OpenTable Direct Messaging: Text the Restaurant for the Latest Guidelines

As safety restrictions quickly evolve for both diners and restaurateurs, OpenTable is streamlining communication with Direct Messaging, a new feature that lets diners and restaurants communicate directly once a reservation is made - without ever having to make a phone call. Whether it's diners asking questions about "proof of vaccination" requirements or the safety measures a restaurant is taking or restaurants informing diners of a new policy, Direct Messaging ensures both parties are ready once it's time for the reservation. Over 1,500 restaurants on OpenTable are currently using the feature.

Easily Discover Which Restaurants Require Vaccinations

Proof of vaccination is becoming a new safety standard that people will need to navigate. To simplify that process, OpenTable now allows restaurants to display COVID-19 vaccine requirements to diners, allowing up-front communication about what people can expect before dining in. As a part of OpenTable's existing "Safety Precautions" feature, this new vaccine requirement option continues to allow restaurants to clearly communicate what health and safety steps they are taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon, OpenTable will also launch a national list, updated in real-time, of restaurants that are currently requiring proof of vaccination - for more information visit the OpenTable blog here .

These new features join OpenTable's existing resources and tools to help support restaurants and ensure people can dine out safely, including its reopening heat map, Open Near Me tool, virtual waitlists and more. Since the beginning of the pandemic, OpenTable has been at the forefront of supporting the industry through a number of initiatives, such as the State of the Industry dashboard showing global dining demand, expanded reservation capabilities to grocery stores, bars, wineries and college dining halls, new tools like virtual waitlists and safety precautions, enhanced takeout and delivery offerings and more.

For more information on these new features and how to continue supporting restaurants amid the pandemic, visit the OpenTable blog .

