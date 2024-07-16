The Perfect Pairing: OpenTable and Visa Launch the Visa Dining Collection

Eligible Visa cardholders can now unlock exclusive access to primetime restaurant reservations and events in the U.S. through OpenTable and soon Mexico and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, announced a collaboration that will offer eligible Visa cardholders exclusive access to sought-after restaurant reservations and events at hundreds of local restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Mexico through OpenTable.

The OpenTable & Visa Dining Collection

The OpenTable & Visa Dining Collection launches today in Los Angeles and Chicago. Primetime reservations at select restaurants in these cities will be exclusively available to OpenTable diners who book with eligible Visa cards. The Collection, which includes restaurants from MICHELIN-starred venues to local favorites and beloved culinary destinations, will grow to more than 500 restaurants across 34 North American cities1 by 2025. Visa Infinite® cards, issued in the U.S. and Mexico, and Visa Infinite Privilege® cards, issued in Canada, are eligible at launch, with plans to offer the benefit to more Visa cardholders in the future.

"We are welcoming hundreds of the most sought-after and award-winning restaurants to OpenTable this year," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "We are thrilled to work with Visa to introduce their cardholders to amazing dining experiences and support the growing number of incredible restaurants on our platform in the process."

"The Visa Dining Collection rewards diners for paying with their Visa cards while bringing the restaurants in the Collection additional business and new customers," said Kim Lawrence, regional president of North America at Visa. "We are excited to collaborate with OpenTable to support the award-winning, local, and independently operated restaurants on the platform by offering this new benefit for eligible Visa cardholders."

Ryan Bailey, co-owner of Kato, said, "Our ambition is to be one of the best restaurants in the world, and OpenTable is the perfect partner to help us realize that vision with the best in restaurant tech, hands-on support and access to unique initiatives like the Visa Dining Collection. Kato is a restaurant that aims to be synonymous with Los Angeles and we hope to continue to properly represent this city's incredible hospitality industry for everyone who lives here and those that are visiting."

Eligible Visa cardholders will also have access to exclusive culinary events and experiences featuring noteworthy and rising star chefs throughout the program term. Those eligible for the program can now take advantage of early access to primetime reservations in Chicago and Los Angeles by adding their eligible card to their OpenTable account or opening an account at www.opentable.com/visadining , with more cities rolling out in the coming weeks.

Participating restaurants in the Visa Dining Collection will be regularly updated as additional restaurant partners are curated. Among the program's inaugural establishments are:

Chicago's Rose Mary : "Top Chef" winner Joe Flamm leans on bold, vibrant flavors that celebrate his Italian heritage and his wife's Croatian roots.

"Top Chef" winner leans on bold, vibrant flavors that celebrate his Italian heritage and his wife's Croatian roots. Chicago's Virtue: Virtue is more than a restaurant, it's a community champion. James Beard Award-winning Chef Erick Williams goes all in on lifting up the Black community through delicious soul food and top-notch hospitality.

Virtue is more than a restaurant, it's a community champion. Award-winning Chef goes all in on lifting up the Black community through delicious soul food and top-notch hospitality. Los Angeles' Bestia: Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis's acclaimed California -Italian haunt is known for its excellent cocktails and wood-fired pizzas. Housed in a former warehouse, the industrial-chic restaurant ushered in a new era of Arts District dining.

Ori Menashe and acclaimed -Italian haunt is known for its excellent cocktails and wood-fired pizzas. Housed in a former warehouse, the industrial-chic restaurant ushered in a new era of Arts District dining. Los Angeles' Kato: Chef Jon Yao's Taiwanese-inspired, LA-filtered tasting menus, acclaimed wine selection, and one of the most inventive zero-proof beverage programs in LA are a few reasons why Kato is one of the most sought-after reservations in town and one of the most celebrated restaurants in the nation.

Coming soon

Miami's L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon: The only two-MICHELIN-starred restaurant in Florida by The Bastion Collection and Executive Chef James Friedberg that honors the legacy of the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon.

The only two-MICHELIN-starred restaurant in by The Bastion Collection and Executive Chef that honors the legacy of the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon. Miami's MILA : MILA is a rooftop showstopper. Inspired by the founders' global travels, the restaurant's Mediterranean- and Asian-inspired aesthetic also applies to the menu of shareable dishes with surprising flavor combinations.

: MILA is a rooftop showstopper. Inspired by the founders' global travels, the restaurant's Mediterranean- and Asian-inspired aesthetic also applies to the menu of shareable dishes with surprising flavor combinations. New York's Wildair: Paris' neo-bistro phenomenon is transported to the Lower East Side at this trendsetting New American spot. Inventive snacks, showstopping desserts, and one of the city's best steaks are accompanied by rare natural wines.

Paris' neo-bistro phenomenon is transported to the Lower East Side at this trendsetting New American spot. Inventive snacks, showstopping desserts, and one of the city's best steaks are accompanied by rare natural wines. New York's Musket Room : This trailblazing MICHELIN-starred New American spot boasts an all-women-led team, offering a seven-course tasting menu and a la carte offerings like jamón ibérico with smoked mussels, all with an understated wine bar vibe.

: This trailblazing MICHELIN-starred New American spot boasts an all-women-led team, offering a seven-course tasting menu and a la carte offerings like jamón ibérico with smoked mussels, all with an understated wine bar vibe. New York's Aska: Chef Fredrik Berselius' New Nordic cuisine takes diners on a hyper-seasonal culinary journey from Stockholm to Brooklyn at this restaurant that has been awarded two-MICHELIN stars and three stars from the New York Times .

Chef New Nordic cuisine takes diners on a hyper-seasonal culinary journey from to at this restaurant that has been awarded two-MICHELIN stars and three stars from the . New York's Strange Delight: Chef-owner and Louisiana native Jasmine Morrow brings her grandmother's time-honored recipes to life with a modern twist at this charming Brooklyn neighborhood gem.

Chef-owner and native brings her grandmother's time-honored recipes to life with a modern twist at this charming neighborhood gem. San Francisco's Dalida: A love letter to the Mediterranean by wife and husband Co-Chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, where the food is just as stunning as the Bay views. It's no surprise this restaurant has been lauded as one of America's best new restaurants of 2023.

A love letter to the Mediterranean by wife and husband Co-Chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, where the food is just as stunning as the Bay views. It's no surprise this restaurant has been lauded as one of America's best new restaurants of 2023. San Francisco's Four Kings: Coined one of the hottest restaurants by critics and guests alike, this former pop up is unforgettable. Chefs Franky Ho and Mike Long combine nostalgia and 90s Cantopop alongside crowd-pleasing Hong Kong fare.

Coined one of the hottest restaurants by critics and guests alike, this former pop up is unforgettable. Chefs and combine nostalgia and 90s Cantopop alongside crowd-pleasing fare. Washington, D.C.'s Jônt: This bold restaurant from Chef Ryan Ratino has earned two MICHELIN stars for an innovative tasting menu of knockout Japanese dishes.

This bold restaurant from Chef has earned two MICHELIN stars for an innovative tasting menu of knockout Japanese dishes. Washington, D.C.'s Moon Rabbit: James Beard Foundation award nominee Kevin Tien pays homage to his Vietnamese heritage and Louisiana upbringing.

James Beard Foundation award nominee pays homage to his Vietnamese heritage and upbringing. Washington, D.C.'s Service Bar: This quirky, laidback hangout is beloved by industry insiders who return for its fried chicken and innovative cocktails, which have landed this drinking den a spot on North America's 50 Best Bars list multiple years running.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

1 The Visa Dining collection is poised to be live in the following cities by 2025: US: Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.; Canada: Banff, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver; Mexico: Cancun, Los Cabos, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.