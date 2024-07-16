Introducing OpenTable Icons: a New Destination & Designation for the Best of the Best Restaurants

Icons is live in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, D.C., with more cities to come

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable today launched Icons, a new, city-specific destination within the platform for diners to discover and book the hottest and most in-demand tables. Icons was designed to reflect the iconic status of these restaurants with enhanced branding and an elevated search experience. Icons does the heavy lifting for diners by curating each city's top hot spots and surfacing the soonest they can get a table.

OpenTable Icons

To earn the designation of an OpenTable Icon, restaurants must meet criteria including accolades like recently earned MICHELIN stars and James Beard Foundation awards and nominations, positive diner and critic reviews, celebrated chefs, and strong diner interest, among other factors.

"With Icons you can easily see the soonest you can get a table at award-winning and in-demand restaurants," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "We want to help all diners experience these incredible restaurants – enhancing the search experience is just the beginning."

Icons is live with 100+ restaurants in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, D.C. with Houston and New York City launching later this month.

"It's a privilege to be a part of Icons and to be featured alongside some of the restaurants I admire most in Chicago and beyond," said Erick Williams, chef and owner of Virtue Hospitality Group. "My time working with OpenTable, both on the floor and on their Advisory Board, has allowed me to experience their deep-rooted commitment to the restaurant industry firsthand. The introduction of the Icons program is a testament to their ongoing dedication, celebrating the people and places shaping the culinary world."

OpenTable will continue to unveil and spotlight additional Icons throughout the year. The inaugural class of Icons includes:

To explore OpenTable Icons, visit opentable.com/blog/c/opentable-icons/

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.