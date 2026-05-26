As Many Young Adults Enter Adulthood Unprepared for Financial Decisions, Mercury Insurance Shares Guidance for New Grads

Experts say major life changes like new apartments, jobs, and commutes can create unexpected coverage gaps

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of college graduates prepare for new jobs, first apartments, and greater financial independence, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging young adults to review their insurance coverage and financial protections before beginning their next chapter.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, only about one-quarter of Gen Z adults can correctly define basic insurance terms such as "deductible" and "copay." At the same time, roughly 45% of U.S. renters do not carry renters insurance, despite many owning thousands of dollars in personal belongings.

"Graduation is one of the first times many young adults are making major financial decisions on their own," said Justin Yoshizawa, Senior Product Manager at Mercury Insurance. "Moving into a first apartment, relocating for work, or starting a longer commute can all impact insurance needs. Understanding a few basic coverage considerations early can help graduates avoid costly mistakes later."

Mercury Insurance says these are some of the most important insurance and financial protection topics new graduates should understand:

Your landlord's insurance does not cover your belongings



Many first-time renters mistakenly believe the property owner's insurance protects their electronics, furniture, clothing, and valuables, when it typically only covers the building itself.



Roommates may need separate renters insurance policies



Sharing an apartment can create confusion around liability and personal property coverage, making it important for roommates to understand what is and is not covered under each policy.



Moving or relocating can affect auto insurance coverage and rates



A new city, state, garaging address, or daily commute can all influence insurance requirements, premiums, and risk exposure.



Longer commutes can increase accident exposure



Starting a first full-time job often means spending more time on congested roads, increasing the likelihood of accidents and making it important to review coverage limits and roadside assistance options.



Gig work and delivery driving may require additional coverage



Using a personal vehicle for rideshare, food delivery, or other side jobs may create coverage gaps if drivers do not have the appropriate protection in place.



Updating insurance documents and digital inventories can simplify recovery after a loss



Keeping photos of valuables, copies of important documents, and updated policy information can make the claims process significantly easier after theft, fire, or other unexpected events.

"Insurance is not just about checking a box," Yoshizawa said. "It is about protecting the life you are starting to build. The earlier graduates understand how coverage works, the more confident and financially prepared they can be moving forward."

For more insurance tips and educational resources, visit the Mercury Insurance Resources Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC