SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Microsoft accelerates its AI marketplace strategy—formalizing how AI models and services are distributed and monetized—Admanager, powered by Doceree, today announced the launch of the Licensed Content Marketplace, healthcare's first structured AI content licensing infrastructure built specifically for medical publishers.

As Microsoft Expands AI Marketplace Strategy, Admanager Takes the Lead in Healthcare Content Licensing

While technology giants are building marketplaces to commercialize AI models, the content that powers those systems remains largely ungoverned—particularly in regulated industries like healthcare. Admanager's Licensed Content Marketplace closes that gap, giving healthcare publishers enforceable control over how their intellectual property is accessed, attributed, and monetized within the AI economy.

"AI marketplaces are formalizing how models are distributed," said Harshit Jain, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "But the foundation of those models is content—much of it created by healthcare publishers. As the AI economy matures, publishers must have structured participation, visibility, and compensation. We are defining that framework for healthcare."

The Missing Layer in the AI Marketplace Economy

The rapid expansion of generative AI has created a structural imbalance:

Approximately 50% of web traffic is non-human

32% is attributed to bad bots actively scraping content

Healthcare publishers report 15–29% year-over-year revenue contraction as AI answer engines intercept traffic

Premium, peer-reviewed medical content—produced under strict compliance standards—is routinely harvested for AI model training and answer engines. In many cases, those systems then divert traffic away from the original publishers.

As major technology platforms formalize AI distribution and monetization through marketplaces, healthcare publishers have lacked comparable infrastructure to govern how their content participates in that ecosystem.

The Licensed Content Marketplace establishes that missing layer.

A Structured, Enforceable Model for AI Content Access

Admanager's Licensed Content Marketplace operates across three integrated components:

Tokenized Licensing Contracts

Publishers define explicit access parameters—use case, model scope, duration, pricing, and attribution requirements. These terms are codified into structured, machine-readable licensing agreements accessible to AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, CME providers, research institutions, and health systems.

The result is transparent, enforceable AI content licensing—not passive content ingestion.

Attribution and Usage Visibility

For the first time, publishers gain real-time insight into:

Who is accessing their content

How often it is used

In what context

Whether usage aligns with licensed terms

This introduces an auditable attribution layer into the AI ecosystem.

Advanced Bot Detection and Enforcement

Network-level bot detection identifies and blocks unauthorized scraping attempts before content extraction occurs. Deployments project up to a 50% reduction in unauthorized scraping within 12 months.

Turning Intellectual Property into Incremental Revenue

Demand for verified compliant medical content is accelerating. AI developers, life sciences companies, and CME organizations require trusted sources that satisfy regulatory and sourcing standards.

The Licensed Content Marketplace transforms publisher IP from a vulnerable asset into a governed revenue channel—separate from advertising and subscriptions.

Publishers set the rules.

Licensees access approved content. Admanager provides the infrastructure, enforcement, and compliance framework.

"Healthcare publishers built the knowledge base that powers modern AI," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "As technology companies expand AI marketplaces, healthcare must lead with governance. We are ensuring publishers are not just content suppliers—but structured participants in the AI economy."

Part of Publisher AI Suite

The Licensed Content Marketplace is the IP governance pillar of Publisher AI Suite, alongside:

Site-Specific LLM — A private, on-domain AI assistant trained exclusively on publisher-owned medical content, keeping HCP engagement within trusted publisher environments.

— A private, on-domain AI assistant trained exclusively on publisher-owned medical content, keeping HCP engagement within trusted publisher environments. AI Ads on Chat Screen — Healthcare's first AI-native premium advertising ecosystem, monetizing high-intent conversational engagement.

Together, the platform addresses the three structural challenges reshaping healthcare publishing: traffic erosion from AI search, revenue compression from shrinking display inventory, and IP vulnerability from unlicensed AI ingestion.

The Licensed Content Marketplace is available immediately within Publisher AI Suite via Admanager. Healthcare publishers and AI developers seeking structured AI licensing agreements can learn more at docereeadmanager.com/publisher-ai-suite.

About Admanager

Admanager, powered by Doceree, is a healthcare-exclusive ad management solution designed to help publishers unlock the full potential of their digital inventory. As part of the Doceree suite of products, admanager delivers purpose-built tools that streamline inventory management, enhance audience targeting, and maximize monetization through AI-driven optimization and automated compliance. Built exclusively for healthcare publishers, admanager connects premium healthcare demand with the right audiences while ensuring regulatory adherence, enabling publishers to drive measurable growth in a complex and highly regulated environment.

For more information, visit: https://docereeadmanager.com/

