SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced the appointment of Andrew Matthews, formerly Vice President, Business Development at GoodRx, as Senior Vice President, Patient Affordability. In this role, Matthews will lead strategic growth and commercialization initiatives for co-pay.com -- Doceree's affordability platform purpose-built to activate co-pay benefits at the point of prescribing.

Doceree Appoints Former GoodRx Executive Andrew Matthews as SVP, Patient Affordability to Scale co-pay.com (PRNewsfoto/Doceree)

The appointment reflects Doceree's accelerating investment in patient affordability as a core strategic pillar. Unlike consumer-facing affordability platforms, co-pay.com operates within physician engagement environments -- closing the gap between co-pay program awareness and actual patient benefit activation. Matthews' experience scaling digital affordability programs at one of the country's most recognized prescription savings platforms positions him to lead this next phase of growth with measurable clinical and commercial impact.

"Affordability and access are defining priorities in healthcare marketing today," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "co-pay.com is built on a fundamentally different premise -- we activate benefits where the prescribing decision happens, not after the fact. Andrew's background at GoodRx, where he worked at the frontier of digital affordability and pharma partnerships, gives us exactly the right leadership to scale this platform and demonstrate measurable access outcomes for our life sciences partners."

Kamya Elawadhi, Co-founder and President, Doceree, added, "Andrew brings a rare combination of platform-scaling experience and deep expertise in pharma affordability partnerships. Having built and expanded affordability programs at GoodRx that reached millions of patients, he understands both the scale that is possible and the gaps that remain. co-pay.com is designed to fill those gaps -- and Andrew is the right leader to bring that story to market."

At GoodRx, Matthews served as Vice President, Business Development, where he helped expand the company's pharma manufacturer partnerships and digital affordability initiatives aimed at reducing prescription cost barriers for patients at scale. His experience spans both the consumer and manufacturer sides of the affordability equation -- a dual perspective he now brings to co-pay.com's continued expansion.

"What sets Doceree apart is where and how affordability is activated," said Matthews. "co-pay.com does not wait for a patient to find a coupon on their own -- it brings the benefit to them at the moment a physician is making a prescribing decision. That is a fundamentally more effective model. Having spent years working on the consumer side of affordability at GoodRx, I have seen firsthand where the journey gaps are. This platform is built to solve exactly that. I am excited to help scale it."

Thomas Shea, Chief Revenue Officer-Patient Affordability & AI, Doceree, added, "Andrew's track record of building commercial affordability programs at scale, combined with his deep knowledge of the pharma manufacturer landscape, will directly accelerate co-pay.com's reach and strengthen the measurable value we deliver to life sciences brands and their patients."

Matthews' appointment is the latest in a series of senior leadership additions as Doceree continues to expand its AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing -- integrating affordability, programmatic media, physician engagement intelligence, and AI-driven solutions across the full patient care journey. In his role, he will report directly to Thomas Shea, Chief Revenue Officer, Doceree.

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. Purpose-built for the compliance and complexity demands of the life sciences industry, Doceree enables pharmaceutical and biotech brands to deliver highly contextual, data-driven engagement across digital and point-of-care environments. Its integrated platform -- spanning co-pay.com, reptwin.ai, RepTwin, Premium Programmatic, DataIQ, and AdManager -- powers intelligent HCP engagement at scale. Trusted by more than 115 pharmaceutical brands globally, Doceree is redefining measurable patient access and physician engagement.

