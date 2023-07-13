As National Ice Cream Day Nears, SPX FLOW Celebrates its Essential Role in Producing Frozen Delights

SPX FLOW, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 16:03 ET

End-to-end Ice Cream Process Technologies Make Mass Production
Simpler for Dairy Manufacturers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Ice Cream Day is July 17, a great opportunity to highlight how SPX FLOW supports ice cream manufacturers with the technologies necessary to develop the classic treat. From separation to standardization and heat treatment, our food and beverage solutions separate raw milk into cream and skim, ultimately used in the final version of the creamy summer favorite.

For more on ice cream technologies, visit https://www.spxflow.com/industries/dairy-processing/ice-cream

The Six Steps of Ice Cream Production
"Across all our food and beverage brands, SPX FLOW process design, products, service, and support are present at multiple steps in traditional dairy and plant-based processing line," says Gerard Lang, SPX FLOW Nutrition & Health Vice-President of Process Solutions & Strategy. "We're fortunate to support producers both large and small around the world."

Once raw milk is cooled, SPX FLOW solutions serve as the building blocks of ice cream manufacturing. Across five food and beverage brands, our service and support programs are used in each step of the dairy and plant-based process line:

A popular indulgence around the world, dairy and plant-based ice cream producers are encouraged to partner with a reliable and consistent solutions provider for ideal equipment behind-the-scenes of this trusted treat. Just this year, an advancement to plant-based membrane processing is limiting protein loss to 1%, preserving more of the plant's raw materials.

See the many places SPX FLOW technologies impact daily life and foods by visiting https://www.spxflow.com/about/our-solutions

About SPX FLOW, Inc. 
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

