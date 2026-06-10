As nearly $20B in broadband funding marks turning point, community readiness remains critical

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic investment in broadband expansion is set to bring high-speed internet access to millions of Americans, with nearly $20 billion in federal funding now flowing to states. The impact is expected to transform sectors ranging from education and healthcare to economic development. However, experts warn that infrastructure alone will not guarantee success.

Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is urging communities to prioritize readiness alongside deployment to ensure the full benefits of connectivity are realized.

"Connectivity is coming to communities across the country," said Tom Ferree, chairman and CEO of Connected Nation. "The critical question is whether communities are prepared to leverage that connectivity and ensure everyone can fully benefit from it."

For more than two decades, CN has focused on closing the Digital Divide by equipping communities with data-driven insights, digital skills strategies, and implementation support. The organization combines broadband mapping, field research, and direct community engagement to identify barriers to access and use.

Over the past year, the nonprofit has conducted outreach in underserved regions across the United States, including Michigan's Upper Peninsula, West Texas, and communities throughout Oklahoma. These engagements focused on sharing information about emerging technologies while also gathering input on local priorities.

Recent policy updates to the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program expanded eligible technologies to include fiber, fixed wireless, and satellite solutions—reflecting the reality that no single technology can meet every community's needs.

In rural and underserved regions, reliable connectivity is increasingly tied to essential services. Community stakeholders highlighted the role of broadband in enabling precision agriculture, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and workforce development initiatives.

Examples of local innovation include:

Amarillo, Texas: Agricultural and healthcare leaders emphasized the need for connectivity to support modern farming and rural medical services.





Agricultural and healthcare leaders emphasized the need for connectivity to support modern farming and rural medical services. Lawton, Oklahoma: A growing innovation park features STEM makerspaces, digital literacy programs, telehealth resources, and 3D printing facilities within a public library setting.





A growing innovation park features STEM makerspaces, digital literacy programs, telehealth resources, and 3D printing facilities within a public library setting. Okmulgee, Oklahoma: Workforce development partnerships between the College of the Muscogee Nation and OSU Institute of Technology are building local talent pipelines.





Workforce development partnerships between the College of the Muscogee Nation and OSU Institute of Technology are building local talent pipelines. Hessel, Michigan: Tribal and community leaders are aligning around long-term digital goals tied to economic growth, education, and healthcare access.

"Across these regions, a consistent theme emerged: communities are not only seeking infrastructure, but also prioritizing affordability, digital literacy, and device access," Ferree said. "Lasting impact requires strong ecosystems. That includes digital skills training, local leadership, institutional support, and sustained investment."

To scale these insights nationally, CN recently hosted a virtual town hall bringing together stakeholders from multiple states, Tribal Nations, state broadband offices, and policymakers. Participants emphasized the need for coordinated strategies that address the full spectrum of digital inclusion.

CN also partnered with private-sector organizations, including Amazon, to support community engagement efforts. Representatives shared information on low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology and contributed equipment, such as eero devices, to support household connectivity.

"Through these meetings and partnerships, it has become clear that as deployment accelerates nationwide, policymakers, community leaders, and other stakeholders must align their efforts around comprehensive readiness strategies that ensure more people can participate in our increasingly digital world," Ferree said.

To learn more or join in the conversation, head to connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation