As Plant-Based Cleaner Leaf & Mineral™ Expands Across North America, the "Clean Cleaning" Products Market Is Poised for Explosive Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf & Mineral™, a plant-based soap brand offering high-performance, eco-friendly detergents for clothes and dishes, is expanding across North America. The company expects strong growth opportunities as consumer demand for sustainable cleaning continues to accelerate.

According to Global Market Insights, the eco-friendly cleaning products market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2025, up from $12.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2034. Demand is especially strong for biodegradable materials and plant-based ingredients, two areas where Leaf & Mineral already excels.

"Our team brings decades of manufacturing experience in high-performance cleaning products," said Rod Terry, President & Chief Executive Officer of Leaf & Mineral. "Consumers across North America want to make environmentally responsible choices but are often disappointed by 'green' products that fall short on performance. Leaf & Mineral was created to close that gap by combining real science, plant-based chemistry, and proven results."

Built on the brand's tagline, "The Power of Clean Cleaning™," each product is developed through data-driven formulation and rigorous testing. By merging plant and mineral technologies, Leaf & Mineral delivers effective cleaning performance with ingredients consumers can trust. As the brand scales throughout North America, it aims to set a higher standard for sustainable efficacy without compromise.

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet. Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kaes

Director of Marketing & Innovation

604.910.7012

[email protected]

SOURCE Leaf & Mineral