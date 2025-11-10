Leaf & Mineral™ Is an Effective Cleaning Option for Holiday Hosting

Preparing to Host During the Holidays Can Help De-stress and Make Clean-Up Easier, if You Have the Right Tools to Do the Job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a stressful time. In fact, 70% of Americans report feeling stressed at the end of the year, with family gatherings being one of the top reasons for those anxious feelings. One recent survey found that a common coping mechanism to combat holiday stress is doing a deep clean beforehand. The catharsis that comes from washing dishes and folding laundry can be an escape during a season marked by social gatherings and bustling schedules. However, that kind of activity is only effective if you use the right cleaning solutions. Enter Leaf & Mineral™.

"People are searching for effective detergents that don't over-rely on harsh or strong chemical ingredients," said Leaf & Mineral company President and CEO, Rod Terry. "That's why our plant-based formulas are backed by science and extensive testing. We offer cleaning solutions for your pre-holiday laundry and post-holiday dishes that you can use with a clean conscience and still expect to get the job done. They're the perfect option for those looking for an effective deep clean."

According to a survey conducted by Wakefield Research, 77% of North Americans opt to vent their stress about the impending holidays through a mop and bucket. More than three out of every four people resist the holiday pressure by focusing on finally clearing the counters of piles of dishes and reducing that mountain of laundry in the living room. This has multiple benefits, from making guests more comfortable to impressing critical parents.

The only issue is finding a line of cleaners that can get the job done without introducing a noxious string of chemicals into a home. This is where Leaf & Mineral's line of efficacious, eco-conscious cleaners can be a game changer.

The revolutionary cleaning brand bridges the gap between science and nature. It uses PhD-level research and organic chemistry to combine plant and mineral-based technology/ingredients. The result is a powerful performance and accessible price point that doesn't compromise environmental responsibility in the process.

Leaf & Mineral is already an effective holiday detergent option for a growing number of North American consumers, as the brand is in the midst of an expansion into the United States. Before long, American consumers looking to vent their stress and get a leg up on the holiday mess will have the elite, eco-friendly cleaning option at their fingertips.

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

