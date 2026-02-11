As rural hospitals struggle to hire, international nurses help fill workforce gaps

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company, connects rural hospitals with experienced nurses from around the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rural hospitals across the United States continue to face persistent workforce shortages, international direct hire nurses are playing a growing role in maintaining access to care and strengthening clinical teams in hard-to-recruit communities.

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company, is leveraging its global nursing recruitment expertise to help rural healthcare organizations build stable, long-term workforce solutions.

In 2025, WWHS hired 612 registered nurses for rural healthcare facilities across 37 states. By using a planned approach to build a strong pipeline of international arrivals, 76 of those nurses have already been placed in rural hospitals and health systems across 15 states.

Nurses hired through WWHS bring extensive clinical experience and strong educational backgrounds and commit to three-year placements that help rural hospitals plan for long-term staffing needs. The 612 nurses hired in 2025 average 11 years of clinical experience.

"Rural healthcare organizations face workforce challenges that can't be solved with short-term fixes," said Laura Messineo, Chief Nursing Officer at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "International direct hire is one critical part of a broader healthcare talent strategy, bringing experienced nurses who are committed to building long-term careers in the communities they serve."

WWHS works closely with healthcare organizations to support both clinical readiness and community integration, helping nurses transition successfully into rural practice and life.

By emphasizing long-term employment, international direct hire can reduce vacancy rates, improve continuity of care and lessen reliance on temporary workforce models.

"Each placement involves a complex legal and compliance process that must be managed carefully," said Ann-Rose Johnson-Lewis, director of legal services at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions provides a turnkey approach that includes immigration processes and compliance support, helping ensure a smooth transition for nurses and confidence for healthcare organizations."

Rural hospitals often compete with larger urban systems for a limited pool of domestic nurses, making recruitment especially challenging. Despite immigration challenges, rural hospitals continue to benefit from international hiring through long term staffing strategy. International direct hire expands access to experienced clinicians who are motivated to build lasting careers in underserved communities and can support long-term workforce planning and affordability as rural providers navigate ongoing financial pressures.

"When hospitals have the right workforce in place, patient care and community health both benefit," Messineo said. "International direct hire nurses help rural healthcare organizations meet that need while offering a more cost-effective approach to building stable care teams."

For more information on WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, visit healthstaff.org. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit medicalsolutions.com.

