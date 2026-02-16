Medical Solutions shares new data on evolving clinician workforce

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing an increase in retirements, rising turnover rates, and pressure to stabilize their workforce. To help organizations respond and plan effectively, Medical Solutions has released a new whitepaper with actionable insight into the generational shift reshaping the clinician workforce.

The report draws on proprietary data from nearly 7,000 nurses and allied health professionals to help leaders understand how evolving motivations and career expectations directly impact retention, patient care continuity, and long-term operational planning.

With Baby Boomers retiring at accelerating rates and nearly 40% of RNs planning to exit the workforce within five years, hospitals risk losing critical institutional knowledge (a trend often referred to as the "experience cliff").

At the same time, Gen X and Millennials now make up the majority of the workforce, bringing strong expectations around fair pay, flexibility, and manageable workloads. Gen Z clinicians, though early in their careers, are quickly emerging as the profession's future and are motivated by growth opportunities, supportive environments, and long-term development.

"At a time when every healthcare organization is working to stabilize its workforce, understanding what matters to clinicians has never been more important," said Patti Artley, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Medical Solutions. "These findings reveal how generational change is influencing career decisions and highlight where leaders can take meaningful action to improve retention, engagement, and patient outcomes."

The whitepaper outlines key generational motivators and provides data-driven strategies for strengthening engagement and reducing turnover.

Healthcare leaders can access the full whitepaper here: Pulse Check: What We're Hearing From Nurses.

"These findings empower organizations to meet clinicians where they are and plan for tomorrow," said Artley.

Medical Solutions partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide to translate workforce insights into action, helping organizations strengthen retention, reduce burnout, and build sustainable, multigenerational workforce solutions.

