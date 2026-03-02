WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions announces leadership changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company and healthcare workforce partner specializing in direct hire international nurse recruitment, today announced Ron Hoppe, CEO, will retire after 27 years of leadership and Patti Artley has been named president.

As part of the leadership transition, David Martin, CFO, will also depart WWHS to pursue new opportunities.

Founded in 1998, WWHS has grown into a trusted global workforce partner, connecting healthcare employers with qualified registered nurses, nurse aides/PCTs, and medical laboratory technologists worldwide. Throughout its evolution, including its acquisition by Medical Solutions, Hoppe played a central role in shaping the company's strategy, culture and long-standing client and candidate relationships.

Under his leadership, WWHS expanded access to international talent, strengthened global recruitment capabilities and supported hospitals facing persistent workforce challenges.

"Leading WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions has been the privilege of a lifetime," Hoppe said. "WWHS changes lives, supports families and provides opportunities around the world. I have complete confidence that Patti and the WWHS team will continue to set the standard for direct hire international recruitment for years to come."

Hoppe will continue working closely with Artley and the Medical Solutions leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing strategic alignment.

Artley has partnered with WWHS for the past three years to support clinical operations, strengthen client relationships and enhance clinician experience initiatives. Drawing on her experience as a nurse, she brings decades of clinical and executive leadership experience. She holds nursing degrees from Pennsylvania State University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Old Dominion University.

"As a nurse, I believe caring for the caregiver is essential to positive patient outcomes," Artley said. "I am honored to lead WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions and to continue supporting medical professionals as they pursue opportunities that strengthen communities and expand access to care."

With new leadership in place, WWHS will continue building on its legacy as a trusted global healthcare workforce partner.

For more information on WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions and its services, visit healthstaff.org. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions specializes in direct hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

