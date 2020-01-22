As School Choice Week Kicks Off, Hundreds to Rally at Minnesota Children's Museum

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students, parents, and community members will bring their enthusiasm for Minnesota K-12 education options to an indoor rally on Monday, Jan. 27. One of Minnesota's most prominent events for School Choice Week, the rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Minnesota Children's Museum.

The school choice celebration will give students and their families an opportunity to talk about the state's education options, hear testimonials about the power of school choice, and enjoy reading time and photo opportunities. The event will also include time for students and staff to enjoy lunch together and explore the museum's three floors of learning exhibits.

The rally is free, open to the public, and timed to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Access to better education options is about families making personal decisions for their children. It's also about empowering parents with the opportunity to find the best learning environments for their own kids – regardless of where they live or how much money they make," said Chas Anderson of Opportunity for All Kids. "It is unacceptable for us to allow kids to be trapped in low performing schools. We are proud to work with National School Choice Week to raise awareness of great schools and to help provide good education options for all families."

This event is hosted by Opportunity for All Kids, which seeks to ensure that all children in Minnesota have access to an education that will help them thrive. More information can be found online at opportunityforallkids.org .

The Minnesota Children's Museum is located at 10 W. 7th St., St Paul.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

