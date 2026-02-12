As Schools Limit Student Cell Phones, Districts Face a New Communication Gap--ParentSquare Steps in With Family Messaging

New feature gives districts a managed way for parents and guardians to communicate with students in real time during the school day without relying on personal devices

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted provider of family and community engagement solutions for K-12 education nationwide, today announced the launch of ParentSquare Family Messaging , a new feature designed to help districts maintain timely family communication as student cell phone restrictions increasingly limit how families connect during the school day.

As more states and districts implement bell-to-bell limits on student cell phone use, schools are navigating a growing tension between protecting instructional time and meeting family expectations for real-time communication. Without an approved alternative, front offices often absorb the impact through increased calls, manual message relay, and informal workarounds that strain staff and disrupt daily operations.

Family Messaging provides a district-managed way for parents and guardians to communicate with students in real time during the school day, using the ParentSquare platform rather than personal devices. Families can send everyday messages, such as a pickup change or appointment reminder, while students receive them in StudentSquare, ParentSquare's student experience, on their school-issued devices. The feature also supports group conversations with other caregivers and teachers, helping families coordinate day-to-day needs within a monitored, district-controlled channel that aligns with local policies and classroom expectations.

"As more districts limit student cell phone use, schools are being asked to solve a real communication gap," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "Family Messaging gives districts a practical way to keep families connected during the school day—without adding work for staff or reopening the door to personal cell phone use."

By providing a district-controlled communication channel during the school day, Family Messaging helps schools support cell phone policies, reduce administrative burden, and protect instructional time.

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com .

