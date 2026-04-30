ParentSquare Announces 2026-27 Advisory Council Members and Launch of Enterprise Advisory Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Advisory Council—bringing together leaders from some of the nation's largest school districts—and welcomed new members to its 2026-27 Advisory Council.

As districts face growing challenges around family engagement, chronic absenteeism, and declining enrollment, the councils will provide strategic insight to help guide the continued evolution of the ParentSquare platform. Public school enrollment has fallen by 1.3 million students since 2019 and is projected to lose an additional 2.7 million by 2031, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, underscoring the need for stronger connections between schools and families.

The ParentSquare Advisory Council is an invitation-only group of K-12 communications, technology, and administrative leaders who use ParentSquare for school-home communication. Members serve two-year terms and provide strategic input on platform development. They also participate in a peer forum to discuss emerging challenges and best practices in family engagement and district communications.

The newly established Enterprise ParentSquare Advisory Council will focus specifically on the communication and engagement needs of large, complex school systems, helping guide product innovation and operational best practices at scale.

Both councils will meet quarterly online and once annually in person and members represent districts across the United States serving hundreds of thousands of students and families.

"We are grateful to these education leaders for sharing their expertise and perspective," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "Their insights help ParentSquare continue to evolve in ways that strengthen school-home communication and family engagement at scale, critical drivers in addressing district priorities such as chronic absenteeism, enrollment pressures, and student and staff retention."

2026-27 Enterprise ParentSquare Advisory Council: Inaugural Members

Katherine Crnkovich, Chief Communications Officer, Seminole County Public Schools (Fla.)

Adela Garcia Duncan, Chief Information Officer, Fresno Unified School District (Calif.)

Dr. Debbie Durrence, Executive Director of Data Governance, Gwinnett County Public Schools (Ga.)

Rachel Rucker Kargol, Executive Director, Organizational Impact & Continuous Improvement, Houston Independent School District (Texas)

Ehsan Kattoula, Assistant Superintendent Strategy & Accountability Division, Cobb County School District (Ga.)

"Large districts serve incredibly diverse communities, and effective communication with families is essential to student success," said Dr. Debbie Durrence, Executive Director of Data Governance, Gwinnett County Public Schools. "I'm excited to collaborate with peers through the inaugural Enterprise ParentSquare Advisory Council to share ideas and help shape the tools that strengthen family engagement and school-home communication across our districts."

2026-27 ParentSquare Advisory Council: New Members

Damien Akelman, Executive Director of Technology, Rowan-Salisbury Schools (N.C.)

LaToya Blackshear, Director of Planning and Evaluation, Jackson Public Schools (Miss.)

Ja'Leasa Bolden, Director of Communications, Moss Point School District (Miss.)

Kirk Cless, Director of Technology, Northern Lebanon School District (Pa.)

Amy Kane, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Communications Manager, Framingham Public Schools (Mass.)

Judi Leavitt, Director of Customer Support and Service, Boston Public Schools (Mass.)

Donny Lee, Superintendent, Wichita Falls Independent School District (Texas)

Adam Pettit, Technology Coordinator, Eau Claire Area School District (Wis.)

Stacie Raterman, Director of Communications, Hilliard City Schools (Ohio)

Renee Ryon, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Dysart Schools (Ariz.)

Howard Shen, Media and Communications Specialist, Cajon Valley Union School District (Calif.)

Anthony Tosie, Executive Director of Communications, Northwest Independent School District (Texas)

"Family engagement looks different in every community, and the districts that listen to their families are the ones that see real results," said Ja'Leasa Bolden, 2025 MSPRA Communicator of the Year and Director of Communications at Moss Point School District (Miss.). "I'm looking forward to working with fellow council members to share what I'm learning on the ground and help shape a platform that removes barriers between schools and families."

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare