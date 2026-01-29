As the Nation Prepares to Celebrate its 250th Anniversary, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Announces America 250! Events that Honor Historic Contributions of Patriot Ancestors and Support Veterans

Saturday, April 18 event features a birthday party for America at DAR Headquarters in D.C. with free, family friendly morning activities and an evening concert featuring the iconic Patti LaBelle

Concert will recognize women in the military with proceeds going towards DAR's initiatives to support, celebrate and preserve the history of women servicemembers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), announces its robust plans for marking the 250th anniversary of the United States with a grand birthday party event at its historic headquarters in the nation's capital, including an incredible concert to celebrate American history and honor servicemembers.

DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C., will host a celebration on April 18, 2026 in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Events will include a free, family-friendly open house with historic activities in the morning and a concert featuring Patti LaBelle and saluting women servicemembers in the evening. More info at www.dar.org/Celebrate250

D.C. area residents and visitors from near and far are invited to attend DAR's Birthday Party for America on Saturday, April 18, a symbolic date commemorating the eve of the first battles of the American Revolution. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the DAR will offer free, family-friendly activities throughout its headquarters, a National Historic Landmark that spans an entire block of downtown D.C. near the White House and National Mall. Guests can partake in activities throughout the building, including viewing the DAR Museum's permanent and rotating exhibitions offering a glimpse into the American home through the centuries, and the DAR Library, one of the most celebrated and respected genealogical research centers in the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone into our beautiful buildings for this full day of celebration of our nation's 250th anniversary," said DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage. "There will be so much for the whole family to enjoy at our Birthday Party for America, including story time with historical figures from our founding, classic party games with a patriotic twist, and celebratory birthday cupcakes. And we can't wait to celebrate with Patti LaBelle at our evening concert in DAR Constitution Hall when we will also recognize the efforts of military women past and present throughout our country's 250 years. We sincerely hope the public and our members alike will join us for this once-in-a-generation, joyful celebration filled with meaningful tributes and unforgettable experiences."

During the April 18 Birthday Party for America guests will be able to explore the DAR Museum's newly unveiled exhibit, Revolution in Their Words. Slated to open March 27 and examining the nation's founding through the firsthand accounts of those who lived it, the exhibition presents a wide range of perspectives from the decades before, during, and after the American Revolution. Complementing the main gallery exhibit, Preserving Patriotism: The Declaration of Independence and Its Legacy at DAR, will be on view in the DAR Museum's Study Gallery and feature the signatures of all 56 Signers of the Declaration. These prized documents from the DAR Americana Collection have never been exhibited in their entirety before. Both exhibits will be on view at DAR Headquarters through the end of 2026.

DAR's Birthday Party for America – details and registration for the free event available here.

Later that evening, the celebration continues with a spectacular concert by legendary vocalist Patti LaBelle at DAR Constitution Hall. DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans is a ticketed event honoring America's military women past and present. The short program at the beginning of the concert will pay tribute to women servicemembers' courage, sacrifice, and contributions to the nation's defense over the last 250 years. DAR will highlight the efforts of the Military Women's Memorial and will recognize recipients of its DAR Vivian's Outreach for Women Grant providing aid to organizations that support homeless and indigent women veterans.

The full-length concert by Patti LaBelle will span decades of hits from her early days with The Bluebelles to her solo career. It will be a blockbuster evening with the artist who brought us favorite tunes such as Lady Marmalade, New Attitude, On My Own, If Only You Knew and more.

DAR Celebrates America 250! Concert featuring Patti LaBelle – click here to purchase concert tickets through ticketmaster.com.

Beyond the main event birthday party and gala concert on April 18, other DAR America 250! celebrations and initiatives include:

DAR's 3,000 chapters and 190,000 members will host and participate in hundreds of local America 250! celebrations that introduce, inspire and educate people about Revolutionary War history. These events are highlighted on the America 250! Nationwide Event Calendar.

DAR members, inspired by the spirit of their Revolutionary War Patriot ancestors, serve their communities and share the stories of their Patriots. Members of the public interested in exploring ways to uncover their own family connections to a Revolutionary War Patriot, or learning more about DAR membership, may reach out to a local DAR chapter or visit www.dar.org/DiscoverYourFamilyStory.

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

